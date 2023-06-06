The funds will be used for product development and expanding into new geographies

Togai, the B2B SaaS metering and pricing platform, has raised $3.1 million in a Seed round, led by Together Fund. The funding round also saw participation from other investors like BoldCap, Core91, and illustrious angel investors, including Prasanna Shankar, the co-founder of Rippling. The funds will be used for product development and expanding into new geographies.

"With Togai, SaaS companies can rapidly test and implement their pricing strategies and can go live within days instead of months. We are poised to continue our journey in building end-to-end monetization solutions for this burgeoning segment and any B2B entity seeking to implement pricing changes to drive growth and profitability. Furthermore, we are excited to expand our reach to additional territories," said Abhishek Rajagopal, co-founder and CEO, Togai.

In an official statement, the company said that it's B2B plug-and-play model is now open to public access, also adding that company's monetization marketplace, currently in beta, hosts over 10 apps and integrations, empowering users to visualize the flow, pinpoint leakages, and bridge the gaps in their entire quote-to-cash process, sans any engineering effort.

"As we navigate an AI-first world, 'subscribers' or 'users' are getting replaced by 'software' and 'workflows'. Simple pay-as-you-go models, while straightforward, are centered around a cost-plus pricing strategy, often overlooking the full value your product offers to customers. This evolution challenges the conventional subscription and seat-based pricing models and necessitates a comprehensive reimagining of them. Togai is addressing this need by helping SaaS companies reconstruct their pricing models from the ground up," said Manav Garg, founding partner, Together Fund.

Founded by Abhishek Rajagopal, Aravind Sriraman, and Tholkappiyan Velavan, Togai takes an innovative approach to crafting monetization tools for today's dynamic billing and pricing landscape. The company also claims to be empowering businesses to make instantaneous and customized changes to pricing, thereby enabling them to remain competitive.