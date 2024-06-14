Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Trampoline Raises USD 5 Mn Led by Matrix and WaterBridge

Trampoline, a cross-border B2B home decor brand, has raised USD 5 million in its seed round led by Matrix Partners India and WaterBridge Ventures, with participation from Alteria Capital with an additional USD 2 million in venture debt.

The raised capital will enable Trampoline to solidify its supply chain and sourcing capabilities, progress new product development, and establish the early team.

Founded in December 2023 by Abhik Ghosh, Anushka Mahanti, and Varun Deo, Trampoline aims to provide independent retailers, interior designers, and wholesalers access to ethically manufactured products at low-to-no minimum order quantities, with an accretive margin profile, credit terms, and best-in-class logistics and delivery experience.

Post its successful UK launch in Feb 2024, the platform claims to have seen significant demand across customers in the UK with over 1,500 units ordered in the first few months. Customers including independent retailers and interior designers have resonated with Trampoline's mission to bridge the gap between their stores and manufacturers.

Bengaluru-based rampp.ai Bags USD 500k Angel Funding

Bengaluru-based startup rampp.ai announced that it has raised angel funding of USD 500k from seasoned executives and start-up entrepreneurs in North America and India.

The raised money will enable rampp.ai to develop a cutting-edge GenAI platform that will speed up the growth and agility of enterprises.

Established in 2023 by Ajay Agrawal and Huzefa Saifee, rampp.ai is focused on building an AI-led platform harnessing the evolving power of generative AI to drive real-time personalised transformation journeys, enabling agility, faster innovation, and business growth for enterprises globally.

Ajay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of rampp.ai, said, "Constant market and technology shifts, coupled with external confounding factors, make enterprise-wide transformation daunting, and our solution provides leaders with crucial insights to tread with confidence. This funding will help us accelerate our product development and expand our market footprint."