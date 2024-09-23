Get All Access for $5/mo

TraqCheck Raises Fresh Capital From Alok Oberoi and Aakash Anand to Expand AI-Driven Hiring Solutions This round follows an earlier investment in April 2024 from the family office of Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, alongside Caret Capital.

[L-R] Armaan Mehta, Jaibir Nihal Singh & Rishabh Jain, Co-founders of TraqCheck

TraqCheck, an enterprise software company founded to revolutionise hiring with data-driven solutions, has secured a fresh round of investment.

The latest funding comes from Alok Oberoi, a seasoned finance professional and former head of Goldman Sachs' international wealth management division; Aakash Anand, founder of Bellavita; and Caret Capital, a prominent venture firm focusing on mobility, distribution, and employment sectors.

This capital injection is aimed at accelerating TraqCheck's global expansion, starting with the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to welcome such respected investors aboard the TraqCheck journey. With this new capital, we are poised to expand our operations globally, starting with the United Kingdom. Our cutting-edge background check technology is designed to help companies hire with confidence and at scale," said the founders of TraqCheck.

Founded in 2020 by Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, and Rishabh Jain, TraqCheck claims to have gained the trust of over 200 corporations, including industry leaders like Bajaj Capital, Reliance Retail, Cholamandalam Finance, Yatra, and Grant Thornton. Based in New Delhi, the company's advanced AI-driven technology offers swift, accurate, and cost-effective background check solutions.

As TraqCheck embarks on its international journey, it continues to push innovation, integrating AI to enhance hiring processes and empower businesses to make informed decisions efficiently. The company is dedicated to establishing Indian software as a global leader in trusted, scalable hiring solutions.
