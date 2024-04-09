Building on the features of its predecessor, the VO.2 takes Tresa Motors' 18-tonner closer to its engineering, reliability, efficiency, and manufacturing goals.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tresa Motors on Tuesday unveiled the V0.2 model, a successor of its previous model that promises to push the boundaries of engineering, efficiency, and reliability in the heavy-duty vehicle segment.

With V0.2, Tresa is slated to test India's first and global industry-leading, Centralized Computing Unit, Advanced Telemetry System, 800V (peak) modular battery packs with in-house BMS, new central steering system, in-house designed DRLs, and its first version of Heat Pump.

Tresa's V0.2 stands out as an eco-friendly logistics solution, designed to be durable, resilient, and reliable for Indian road conditions. Perfectly suited for E-commerce transportation, it promises a sustainable and efficient alternative. Through this endeavour, Tresa embarks on a journey to offer a compelling cost advantage per mile over traditional diesel trucks, demonstrating long-term economic value.

Rohan Shravan, Founding CEO, Tresa Motors said, "We are excited to announce the launch of Model V0.2. Built on our `Delta-Engineering` philosophy, V0.2 is a major internal release where we get to test and monitor all of our components on the road. Our dream is to become the most efficient EV in the world, and the capability to understand power consumption at the sub-system level is the key to achieving our goal. This is also where we feel that we can optimize our heat pump and make it our key IP along with our motor and battery. "

The latest V0.2 truck features a new central steering setup and a comfortable air-suspended seat with customizable body options. This powerhouse boasts a maximum torque of 24000Nm, reaching a top speed of 120kmph. Equipped with a 300KWH battery, the V0.2 offers a quick 20-minute charge time (10-80 per cent SOC), ensuring efficiency on the go.