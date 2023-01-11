Trezi Raises Over $2 Million in Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trezi, an Indian metaverse platform that connects architects, designers and building construction engineers with product manufacturers, has announced a Series A fundraising of over $2 million led by World V and YourNest Venture Capital, along with two other key investors, Auxano Capital and She Capital.

freepik

The company will utilise the funds to accelerate its platform development in metaverse and entry high-potential new geographies, said a statement.

Trezi operates on a SaaS model and allows its clients to upload architectural models for viewing, editing and remote collaboration in real time. According to the company, leading brands such as Schneider Electric, GMR, NCRTC, St Gobain, Orient Bell, The White Teak Company and Blue Star, among others, utilise its comprehensive experience that helps the industry use digital twins for the design finalisation and product selection processes. This offering brings additional transaction-based revenues to the platform, claims Trezi.

"As an architect who has spent nearly two decades in the industry, I truly appreciate the value of an intervention like Trezi in the AEC industry. Having started as purely a design communication enhancing product, Trezi's offerings have expanded based on customer needs. This is what makes it a truly relevant product with a metaverse-based play for our industry. The kind of customers that use Trezi only strengthens this view further. We are excited about the next phase of growth," said Tithi Tewari, managing director, Trezi.

"The offering by Trezi is simple, making it valuable". The product can immediately demonstrate how future would look like on a decision taken today with regards to your building at large and interiors of your taste. The way this is done is not just in the form of 2D or 3D images or videos but with an immersive environment where one can virtually walk and take a tour. This in itself is very powerful and can emanate many other possibilities in the immediate future. This is just the start," said Shailesh Churiwala, partner, World V.

Trezi's other investors include IAN Fund, Indian Angel Network (IAN), Rockstud Capital and Stanford Angels and entrepreneurs.