Tuco Intelligent, ORIGHT, and Pepsales Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

[L-R] Tuco Intelligent and ORIGHT Founders

Kids' Personal Care Brand Tuco Intelligent Secures USD 2 Mn Seed Round

Tuco Intelligent, a kids' personal care brand, has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures and Whiteboard Capital. Other participants included Suashish Group, along with angel investors like Vijay Nehra and Arjun Purkayastha.

Founded by Aishvarya Murali in 2023, Tuco Intelligent offers natural and sustainable personal care products specifically designed for kids aged 4–12. The product lineup includes soaps, lotions, creams, makeup, and deodorants, all packaged in 100% reclaimed plastic to support environmental sustainability.

Aishvarya Murali, Founder and CEO, Tuco Intelligent, said, "I started Tuco Intelligent because I couldn't find suitable solutions for my own kids. From skincare made with beetroot and cocoa extract to deodorants crafted from rose water, these products are inspired by recipes from our grandmother's kitchen. The sustainable mission of 100% recycled plastic is dear to me and a guiding packaging philosophy in all ranges. With the strong traction we've seen for our range, we're now ready to scale."

Tuco Intelligent skin products are available on the website and marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Firstcry.

Dairy-Tech Startup ORIGHT Secures USD 1 Mn Seed Funding

Gurugram-based dairy-tech startup ORIGHT has successfully raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Aeravti Ventures. This funding follows an earlier round in which the company secured USD 847,000 from Loyal and other investors.

The fresh capital will be instrumental in scaling ORIGHT's platform, broadening its product offerings, and empowering farmers, processors, and distributors within the dairy sector.

"This seed round is a major milestone for ORIGHT as we push forward with our vision to modernise the dairy industry through technology and financial inclusion," said Utkarsh Kapoor, Co-founder at ORIGHT. "With this new capital, we will accelerate efforts to expand our reach and deliver greater value to the entire dairy ecosystem, particularly in rural communities. Our focus is to drive financial empowerment for small-scale farmers, allowing them to access better resources and improve productivity. This will also promote long-term sustainability within the dairy supply chain."

Founded in 2019 by Utkarsh Kapoor and Rame Kachroo, ORIGHT leverages IoT technology for milk traceability, monitoring quality factors from production to delivery. By integrating this data into a blockchain network, ORIGHT is poised to create a transparent and efficient supply chain for the dairy industry.

Chiratae Ventures Backs Pepsales with USD 1.1 Mn Pre-Seed Funding

B2B SaaS platform Pepsales has secured USD 1.1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Chiratae Ventures with participation from angel investors.

The funds will be used to scale operations, build an AI-powered SaaS platform, hire top talent, and enhance sales and marketing capabilities.

Founded in 2023 by Ajay Singh and Abhinandan Sahgal, Pepsales leverages AI and machine learning to help B2B SaaS companies create personalised product demos tailored to individual buyers. The platform addresses a key challenge in the sales process, where 80% of demos fail to resonate due to their generic approach.

Ajay Singh, Co-founder and CEO, explained, "Our solution empowers sales teams to deliver customised demos that captivate prospects at every touchpoint."

Pepsales' technology analyses customer and product data to identify key features and create live demos with personalised information. This process automates what seasoned sales engineers typically do, significantly reducing time and effort.

The platform eliminates the need for manual edits, offering a seamless demo creation experience in just three clicks. By using generative AI and machine learning, Pepsales aims to revolutionise how B2B SaaS companies engage potential buyers, making sales interactions more targeted and impactful.
