Twitter Announces To Get Paid For Each Article

Musk revealed that Twitter will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the website. The feature is rolling out next month.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media organizations and the public," Musk Tweeted.

According to reports, this move is seen as Twitter's attempt to find a sustainable business model as advertising revenue continues to fluctuate. Moreover, Musk also revealed that Twitter will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months. These subscriptions include long-form text and hours-long videos.

The per-article payment feature could benefit media organizations struggling to make ends meet, especially as advertising revenue continues to be unpredictable.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also applied 'Community Notes' to ads which aims to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets. The feature allows the contributors to leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet

Earlier this week, the micro-blogging site removed the legacy verified blue tick from verified accounts where several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. This comes months after the company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription service.