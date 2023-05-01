Twitter Announces To Get Paid For Each Article

Musk revealed that Twitter will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the website. The feature is rolling out next month.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media organizations and the public," Musk Tweeted.

According to reports, this move is seen as Twitter's attempt to find a sustainable business model as advertising revenue continues to fluctuate. Moreover, Musk also revealed that Twitter will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months. These subscriptions include long-form text and hours-long videos.

The per-article payment feature could benefit media organizations struggling to make ends meet, especially as advertising revenue continues to be unpredictable.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also applied 'Community Notes' to ads which aims to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets. The feature allows the contributors to leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet

Earlier this week, the micro-blogging site removed the legacy verified blue tick from verified accounts where several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. This comes months after the company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription service.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Twitter Technology News and Trends Elon Musk

Most Popular

See all

By Jarrett Preston

Leadership

Why Jamie Dimon's Resistance to Flexible Work Spells Trouble for JPMorgan

In an era where hybrid work is becoming the norm, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seems to be swimming against the tide. With the recent news of the bank's request for managing directors to return to the office full-time, it's clear that Dimon's crusade to bring employees back in person is not only a sign of weakness but also exposes an inability to adapt to the evolving world of work.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Business Process

3 Ways to Stay at the Top of Your Field

Staying at the top of your field takes work. It's an ambition many people share but don't always achieve. However, mastery is less about the skills you have today and more about the willingness to change how you look at success.

By Peter Daisyme

Management

How to Avoid Becoming a Villain — 6 Leadership Traits You Must Avoid

Learn essential leadership traits you must avoid to be an effective and successful leader and avoid the six most damaging traits that can lead you down the path of becoming a villain.

By Lola Salvador Akinwunmi