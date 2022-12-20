Twitter Launches 'Blue for Business' for Select Users

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has begun the rollout of 'Twitter Blue for Business', a new subscription service that will allow businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

freepik

As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company will receive a golden check mark along with a square company badge and can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

Given that regular Twitter Blue is priced at $8 per month on web and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS, a subscription to Twitter Blue for Business is likely to be costlier.

"By creating this connection, we're making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams," said Twitter in a statement.

Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can also be affiliated. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. Twitter will share any new criteria, pricing or process as the company updates them.

"This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter. In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter," said the company.

Twitter is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses, including their own employees. Next year, the company plans to extend the subscription to more businesses.