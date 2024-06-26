Get All Access for $5/mo

Two Brothers Organic Farms Raises INR 58.25 Cr in Series A Round Led by Rainmatter The Pune-based startup aims to utilise the capital to support its business growth in India and the US, explore demand-side opportunities, and expand supply-side operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ajinkya Hange, Nithin Kamath, & Satyajit Hange

D2C brand Two Brothers Organic Farms has completed its Series A funding round, raising INR 58.25 crore led by Rainmatter, an investment initiative by Zerodha, with a total capital infusion of Rs 50 crore. Raju Chekuri, founder of NetEnrich, also participated in the round.

The Pune-based startup aims to utilise the capital to support its business growth in India and the US, explore demand-side opportunities, and expand supply-side operations.

The most recent funding round comes after the organic food firm received investments from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Virender Sehwag during its INR 14.5 million pre-Series A round in April 2023.

Brothers and co-founding farmers, Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, said, "This substantial funding will empower us to cater to our consumers in India and help us assist Indian farmers in embracing organic farming practices. The funding has been a revolution of sorts, as we have always wanted patient and conscious capital to support our growth."

Founded in 2019 by Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange, Two Brothers Organic Farms is an organic grocery brand offering a variety of products, including cultured ghee, herbal ghee, cold-pressed oils, native heirloom flours, natural sweeteners, immunity and wellness supplements, single-origin spices, and native varieties of rice, pulses, legumes, and millets.

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Rainmatter, said, "At Rainmatter Health, all of us are conscious of our health, and we keep having discussions about food, fitness, nutrition, and health. And we have always questioned stuff like, 'Is the atta we consume safe?' or 'Does milk have harmful antibiotics?' These questions pushed us to find and support Indian startups trying to make Indians healthier.

"Two Brothers Organic Farms is one such startup. We've not only invested in them but also in their customers, enabling feedback for them. It's also amazing that the Two Brothers' team works with small farmers and improves their livelihood," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Business News

This Airline Is Now Ranked Best in the World, According to a New Report

Skytrax released its ranking of the world's best airlines for 2024.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Costco's CEO Says This Product Is the 'Most Important Item We Sell'

Ron Vachris stepped into the CEO role at Costco after more than 40 years at the company. He began as a forklift driver.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

A Microsoft-Partnered AI Startup Is Being Sued By the Biggest Record Labels in the World

The company is allegedly profiting from AI without compensating the human work that fed the technology, the lawsuit says.

By Sherin Shibu