Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Udaan, a leading eB2B platform based in Bengaluru, has secured INR 300 crore in debt financing from Lighthouse Canton, Stride Ventures, InnoVen Capital, and Trifecta Capital.

This funding round marks another strategic step for Udaan as it advances its goal of profitability and market expansion. With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.

The funds will support Udaan's Go-to-Market (GTM) initiatives, boost supply chain efficiency, and enable the launch of new Micro-fulfilment Centres (MFCs). The company also aims to enhance service delivery, aiming for a seamless experience for its substantial customer base. With an impressive 70% market share, Udaan is a prominent player across various sectors, including FMCG, staples, pharma, and fresh produce.

Kiran Thadimarri, Senior Vice President of Group Finance at Udaan, remarked, "This funding will further strengthen our financial position, providing the flexibility to double down on key strategic initiatives such as expanding our cluster model to drive operational excellence, enabling us to continue on our path to profitability while solidifying our market position."

In 2023, Udaan raised USD 340 million in a Series E round and has since focused on efficiency, leading to a 30% reduction in EBITDA burn. The platform has seen a 60% revenue boost and a 50% increase in daily active buyers this year, reinforcing its growth trajectory.

Founded in 2016, Udaan now serves over 3 million retailers across 900 cities, solidifying its position as a crucial player in India's eB2B landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Edu-Wealth Startup Zinc Secures USD 25.5 Mn Seed Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The raised funding will drive product innovation, expanding global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payments to empower families in securing their children's futures effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

You Can Make a Lot of Money Starting an Online Marketplace — Here's How to Do It Right, From the CEO of ResortPass

Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass, explains his secrets of scaling.

By Dan Bova
By Sherin Shibu
Operations & Logistics

The Port Strike Ended — Now What? Here's How Small Businesses Can Prepare for Future Disruptions.

The shutdown lasted only three days, and the ILA and the U.S. Maritime Alliance extended their contracts until January 15, 2025 — but if they can't reach an agreement in the new year, the dockworkers could go on strike again.

By Joseph Camberato
Business News

A Carpenter of 56 Years Is Retiring After He Found $20 on Ground and Turned It Into a $1 Million Lottery Win

The winner, Jerry Hicks, told the North Carolina lottery that the gas station was out of the tickets he usually buys.

By Erin Davis