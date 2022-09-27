Uma Robotics Raises Undisclosed Pre-Seed Round Led by We Founder Circle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Uma Robotics on Tuesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in the pre-seed round led by We Founder Circle. Funds will be utilized to increase the size of the engineering team, business development, building infrastructure, and hardware/ software for R&D.

"In the era of Industry 4.0, automation and efficient logistics are critical factors for the growth of any industry. Large companies are gradually adopting automation, but it is far beyond the reach of mid-sized and smaller businesses, as well as other industries such as mining, construction, and agriculture," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, We Founder Circle.

"As there are no relevant solutions for outdoors and multiple terrains at affordable prices, our vision is to completely revolutionize the Indian industry through automation to maintain a quality that is competitive with the global market. Our solutions have already been very well received by our clients and within the first year of our incorporation, we have delivered our robot to a Fortune 500 company," said Suchit Sharma, founder and CEO, Uma Robotics.

Started by Suchit Sharma with more than a decade experience in robotics industry, Uma Robotics provides sustainable logistics, automation, and IoT solutions to assist warehouses and manufacturing industries in cost optimization by enabling robotic-led heavy box and totes handling tasks that are typically performed by humans. Uma Robotics is one of the 6 start-up WFC funded from its first cohort of EvolveX, Global accelerator programme. Uma Robotics recently won the STPI Chunauti 2.0 competition and received a INR25 lakh investment from Pontaq Ventures. The brand also received a Nidhi Pravas grant from IIT Roorkee in May 2022 and received INR10 lakh .