The funds raised will be used for the fabrication of two ML SoC chips (Netra A2000 and Netra R1000).

Kerala-based semiconductor startup Netrasemi has secured INR 10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The investment will be directed toward the fabrication of two innovative machine learning System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, the Netra A2000 and Netra R1000, tailored for Edge AI applications in IoT products.

Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi is an Indian edge AI semiconductor technology company building system-on-chips (SOC) to enable the new-age need for optimal computing for smart IoT products.

Jyothis Indirabhai, Co-founder Netrasemi, said, "Netrasemi's family of chips will be the first AI/ML SoCs from India for intelligent edge devices, featuring in-house developed digital IPs. This funding from Unicorn India Ventures will be instrumental in scaling our operations and driving continued success."

The company claims to bring a family of AI/ML capable SOCs and reference designs for solving over 100 AI/ML use cases, making Edge AI product development efficient, simple, and economical. These chips go into motherboards that make these products capable of doing advanced AI-based analytics without the need for sending the data to servers and the cloud, hence making them smart, cheap, responsive, and independent.

These chips serve a variety of applications in the fields of defense, surveillance, robotics, drones, smart sensors, and industry 4.0, enabling Netrasemi to take advantage of a market that is expanding due to smart city initiatives and the growing demand for privacy-focused security solutions.

In the past year, Netrasemi has garnered significant interest from OEMs globally, particularly in the medical, telecom, and industrial sectors.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, added, "The AI industry holds transformative potential, and Netrasemi is well-positioned to lead in Edge AI solutions. The company's progress over the past year and its robust chip designs indicate immense market opportunities."

With a 61-member strong team, Netrasemi is set to strengthen its presence in the edge AI semiconductor space, contributing to the global adoption of smart IoT technologies.