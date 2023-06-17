An MoU was signed between IIT (BHU) Varanasi and Union Bank of India for setting up a joint incubation centre

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An MoU was signed between IIT (BHU) Varanasi and Union Bank of India for setting up a joint incubation centre named 'IIT (BHU) Varanasi-Union Bank of India Incubation Centre'.

IIT (BHU) Varanasi Dean-(R&D) Vikas Kumar Dubey and Union Bank Zonal Head, Varanasi, Girish Joshi signed the MoU in the presence of Director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Sri Pramod Kumar Jain. The financial support will be provided by Union Bank of India and the operations will be managed by IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

The bank is aimed at financing technological advancements in both manufacturing and services in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Through the Incubation Centre, Union Bank will provide all kinds of financial support to the youth for self-employment. The Director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi also welcomed the proposal to initiate a technological advancement research program based on the feedback of the entrepreneurs who are customers of Union Bank of India.