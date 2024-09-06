Valyx, 0xPPL, and Slikk Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Valyx Secures USD 800K Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionise B2B Financial Management

B2B financial management platform Valyx has raised USD 800K in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Huddle Ventures and Waveform Ventures. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Propell Fund, led by Shanti Mohan of LetsVenture.

The funds will be used to expand Valyx's sales and engineering teams, with a focus on accelerating its product roadmap.

Founded in 2023 by Avishek Ray and Anirudh Bhargava, Valyx automates billing and receivables management, helping businesses streamline payments, improve cash flow, and close financial books faster. Key features include usage-based billing, collections, reconciliation, and dispute management.

By automating these processes, Valyx enables finance and sales teams to focus on building relationships with buyers.

Having processed over INR 200 crore in accounts receivable, Valyx claims that it is addressing a major pain point in financial operations. "We're eliminating the need for manual Excel to track contracts and calculate usage, manual follow-ups, tedious bank statement downloads, and the frustration of searching through multiple tools, emails, and sheets to identify which customers require attention," said Ray, Founder, Valyx.

"By leveraging artificial intelligence, customisable workflows, and integrations with ERP, payments, and internal systems, Valyx automates the billing and receivables flow. Our platform enables businesses to get paid up to 30% faster and close their books more efficiently," Ray added.

With plans to build a full-stack AI-powered revenue management platform, Valyx aims to transform B2B payments and financing in the coming years.

0xPPL Secures Strategic Funding from AllianceDAO, Anagram, and Peak XV Partners

0xPPL, a social networking platform for the on-chain world, has raised a strategic funding round led by AllianceDAO, Anagram, and Peak XV Partners. The funding amount remains undisclosed, but notable investors include Balaji Srinivasan, Anatoly Yakovenko, Raj Gokal (Solana co-founders), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon co-founder), Ryan Selkis (Messari founder), and Sreeram Kannan (EigenLayer founder).

The platform aims to use the funds to enhance its product, grow its team, and further its mission of becoming the leading on-chain social networking platform.

Prasanna Sankar, Founder of 0xPPL, said, "Through this funding, we will be able to get a wealth of knowledge from industry leaders and work with them as we build 0xPPL into a go-to crypto app."

Founded in August 2022, 0xPPL is designed for crypto natives, offering a secure environment for on-chain social networking. It allows users to track portfolios across multiple blockchains like EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, and Cosmos, providing real-time insights into investments, staking rewards, and token positions.

Additionally, 0xPPL offers a seamless content-sharing experience by enabling cross-posting across platforms like Twitter, Farcaster, and Lens Protocol. With these features, 0xPPL aims to make on-chain navigation easy, informative, and engaging for its users.

Fashion App Slikk Secures USD 300K in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionise Fashion with 60-Minute Delivery

Slikk, a GenZ-focused fashion delivery app, has raised USD 300K in its pre-seed funding round, led by Better Capital with participation from Untitled Ventures.

The funds will be used to expand Slikk's delivery service to 70% of Bengaluru's pincodes, onboard over 100 fashion brands, and establish a large-format dark store to enhance operational efficiency. Slikk also plans to extend its reach to other Indian metro cities and diversify its offerings to include beauty, personal care, and home decor products.

Founded by Akshay Gulati, Slikk offers a 60-minute delivery service for the latest fashion trends, catering to the impulsive shopping habits of Gen Z and young millennials.

The platform claims to refresh its styles weekly, delivering fresh designs directly to consumers.

"Gen Zs and young millennials today are extremely impulsive shoppers and the biggest TG for fast fashion brands. This impulse is driven by high-frequency refreshment of trends/designs and faster delivery. Slikk intends to solve this problem by bringing in new trends and designs from upcoming fast fashion brands every week and a delivery timeline of 60 minutes, which will give an altogether different shopping experience to customers compared to legacy fashion marketplaces," comments Akshay Gulati, CEO and Co-Founder of Slikk.

Currently operating in Bengaluru, Slikk's long-term vision includes nationwide expansion.