The Pune-based startup plans to use the raised funds for technological advancements and innovation.

Attron Automotive, a provider of motor and controller solutions for electric vehicles, has announced the raising of INR 4.75 crore in seed round led by Anicut Capital and co-led by Venture Catalysts.

Pontaq VC and Yashovardhan Shah(angel investor) also participated in this round.

According to the official release, the startup will use the raised funds to fuel the company's mission of revolutionising electric mobility with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Mosam Ugemuge, CEO of Attron Automotive, said, "The success of our recent fundraising efforts will play a pivotal role in propelling Attron Automotive forward. Instrumental in bringing our cutting-edge motor and controller solutions to market readiness, these funds will ensure that we deliver products of unparalleled quality and innovation. Additionally, we've utilized the investment to establish a production facility capable of small batch production, catering to our initial demand with a capacity of up to 100 units per month."

"We are now setting up a new production facility with a capacity of 8000 units per month, enabling us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our motor and controller solutions, particularly in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, spanning both passenger and load carrier categories," he added.

Founded in 2021 by Mosam Ugemuge, Shubham Pode, Chander Udhay Singh and Mohit Borkar, Attron Automotive specialises in delivering precision-engineered technology that maximises efficiency, enhances vehicle performance, and fosters a sustainable future.

The startup claims that its product portfolio includes precision-engineered motors and advanced controllers that optimise performance across electric mobility, industrial automation, and aerospace applications.

"The investment in Attron Automotive underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the electric mobility landscape. Attron's pioneering motor and controller solutions epitomise precision engineering, efficiency, and reliability, establishing new standards in the automotive technology sector," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Director and MD of Venture Catalysts.