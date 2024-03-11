⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Venture Catalysts and Anicut Capital Invest INR 4.75 Cr Seed Capital in Attron Automotive The Pune-based startup plans to use the raised funds for technological advancements and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Mosam Ugemuge, Shubham Pode, Chander Udhay Singh and Mohit Borkar, Co-Founders, Attron Automotive

Attron Automotive, a provider of motor and controller solutions for electric vehicles, has announced the raising of INR 4.75 crore in seed round led by Anicut Capital and co-led by Venture Catalysts.

Pontaq VC and Yashovardhan Shah(angel investor) also participated in this round.

According to the official release, the startup will use the raised funds to fuel the company's mission of revolutionising electric mobility with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Mosam Ugemuge, CEO of Attron Automotive, said, "The success of our recent fundraising efforts will play a pivotal role in propelling Attron Automotive forward. Instrumental in bringing our cutting-edge motor and controller solutions to market readiness, these funds will ensure that we deliver products of unparalleled quality and innovation. Additionally, we've utilized the investment to establish a production facility capable of small batch production, catering to our initial demand with a capacity of up to 100 units per month."

"We are now setting up a new production facility with a capacity of 8000 units per month, enabling us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our motor and controller solutions, particularly in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, spanning both passenger and load carrier categories," he added.

Founded in 2021 by Mosam Ugemuge, Shubham Pode, Chander Udhay Singh and Mohit Borkar, Attron Automotive specialises in delivering precision-engineered technology that maximises efficiency, enhances vehicle performance, and fosters a sustainable future.

The startup claims that its product portfolio includes precision-engineered motors and advanced controllers that optimise performance across electric mobility, industrial automation, and aerospace applications.

"The investment in Attron Automotive underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the electric mobility landscape. Attron's pioneering motor and controller solutions epitomise precision engineering, efficiency, and reliability, establishing new standards in the automotive technology sector," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Director and MD of Venture Catalysts.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Branding

6 Tips for Successfully Communicating Your Personal Brand

Follow these simple guidelines to stand out from the crowd and effectively broadcast your own personal brand to the world.

By Leyes
Business News

Just a Few Years Ago, This Entrepreneur Started Making Short Cooking Videos. Now Her Food Company Is a Global Powerhouse.

Norma Chu, founder and CEO of DayDayCook, explains the evolution of her brand and what it takes to lead a publicly-traded company.

By William Salvi
Devices

Save an Extra 20% and Get This Worldwide Radio for $119.99

Only through March 10th, stay connected with this portable radio.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Immerse Your Team in Microsoft's Best Products for 20% Less Than Usual

This Microsoft Bundle features the full Office suite, Project, Visio, and Windows 11 Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Data & Recovery

This Polar Wolf External SSD Drive Is on Sale for $44

The Polar Wolf offers lightning-fast transfer speeds with a sleek design and light-weight build.

By Entrepreneur Store