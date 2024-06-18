Corporates and CXOs have committed to investing in VentureSoul Partners, and the firm will support startups that are at series A or beyond.

Venture debt firm VentureSoul Partners has announced the launch of its maiden debt fund, called VentureSoul Capital Fund I, with a target corpus of INR 600 crore (USD 72 million).

The SEBI-registered Category II AIF has so far received commitments from a mix of family offices, corporates, HNIs, and other eminent investors.

Pharmaceutical company Micro Labs is the anchor investor for the firm's maiden fund. Among the CXOs taking part in the fund are Ponnuswami M from the Pure Chemicals group, Abhishek Khemka of Baazar Kolkata, and E Madhusudan, the founder of KreditBee.

Founded by three former bankers, Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa, VentureSoul Partners is a sector-agnostic fund that tends to support entrepreneurs in the finance, B2C, B2B, and SaaS domains.

As per the official release, the fund is aiming to do its first close soon and will invest in companies that are at series A or beyond stage with a demonstrated revenue model.

According to the company, it will focus on delivering differentiated debt solutions to companies from the new economy.