Vobble Raises USD 1 million in Seed Funding Vobble produces all its high-quality audio content which is not only entertainment, but it fosters positive development through skill-based story-series, informative and quiz-based podcasts including weekly news by kids, and habit-forming music.

Vobble, an audio-first immersive media platform for children aged between 4 and 12, has secured a USD 1 million seed round led by Lumikai Capital along with participation from Blume Founders Fund and multiple other tech Founder and CEO angels.

According to the information, the proceeds will be used to expand its user base while enabling them to find the right product-market fit. As an early stage company Vobble will continue to focus on its product development and in further enhancing its AI capabilities.

Vobble was founded in 2022 by Neha Sharma and Sowmya Jagannath having extensive experience as marketers and as product specialists.

Neha Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Vobble, said, "At Vobble, we're not just launching a product; we're igniting a revolution in the children's audio category. Our goal is to craft a lasting legacy that inspires and innovates, impacting a new generation through the power of audio and audio-enhanced products. With this funding, we are excited to partner with Lumikai who not only believes but fosters our vision and will be a great support to us in transforming Vobble into a world-class kids' audio-First company."

Meanwhile, Sowmya Jagannath, Co-Founder & CPO, reiterated Vobble's commitment, saying, "Audio is a new category for kids, and we are keenly listening to our customers and market as we evolve our product. With this investment we will expand our immersive audio library and will also experiment further in multi-sensory and audio enhanced solutions and devices. It will also allow us to explore the AI and personalization space which we are very keen to do"

As a platform, Vobble produces all its high-quality audio content in-house. The content is not only entertainment but it fosters positive development through skill based story-series, informative and quiz based podcasts including weekly news by kids, and habit-forming music.

Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner at Lumikai Fund said, "We're excited to support Vobble's innovative approach towards a multi-sensory interactive entertainment platform focused on audio-based learning. Aware parents are increasingly valuing bespoke solutions for their children with emergent trends towards curated, premium and specialised offerings."

Sehgal said that with key partnerships unlocked, a unique content aesthetic, distribution orientation, emerging brand equity and product first thinking, we are happy to support Neha and Sowmya in their vision to craft Vobble as a new-age media platform for children.
