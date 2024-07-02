You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Health-tech Startup Watch Your Health Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Round

Health-tech startup Watch Your Health has announced the raising of USD 5 million in a Series A round led by Cornerstone Ventures and Singapore-based Conquest Global.

Through the expansion of its sales teams and the ability to make additional investments in improving the firm's technological infrastructure and platform capabilities, this capital raise will assist the company in scaling operations and increasing its user base both domestically and globally.

Ratheesh Nair, Co-founder of Watch Your Health, said, "This investment will enable us to enhance our technological infrastructure, expand our user base, and introduce innovative health management solutions. Our mission is to transform the way people manage their health by leveraging AI-driven insights and personalised care. We believe proactive health management is the key to a healthier future, and this funding brings us closer to achieving that goal."

Founded in 2015 by Ratheesh Nair, Abhitosh Pandey, Jay Patel, Prachi Shinde, Prasanth Prabhakaran, and Ashok Nair, Watch Your Health serves in the business-to-business (B2B) space and helps insurers and pharmaceutical companies enhance the experience and improve their engagement with their customers.

The Mumbai-based platform's advanced analytics help provide personalised recommendations for customers on how to improve their health, guidance on diet management, appropriate exercise regimes, and lifestyle changes.

The platform aims to introduce electronic behaviour records, mental health support, advanced predictive analytics for disease prevention, chronic disease management, and post hospitalisation care programs.

Fabriclore Raises USD 1.6 Mn Funding for Global Expansion

Fabriclore, a leading tech-enabled fabric sourcing platform for fashion businesses, announced that it has raised USD 1.6 million in funding led by PeerCapital and Regal Fabrics.

With this funding, Fabriclore plans to expand its presence in key markets, including India, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. The company will invest in technology to further streamline its operations, enhance the customer experience, and scale in international markets.

Vijay Sharma, CEO of Fabriclore, said, "Our key differentiator is streamlining complex multi-stage fabric processing that includes dyeing, screen printing, digital printing, and block printing techniques. By implementing tech-enabled processes, the company has substantially reduced delays by 20% and customer rejections by 33%, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

"On the other end, 50 to 60% of the product development cost of a fashion brand is attributed to fabric sourcing alone across multiple different vendors for each garment collection that they develop. Therefore, we are building add-on software tools for fashion brands to make fabric discovery, sourcing, production, and design management much easier," he added.

Founded in 2016 by Vijay Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, and Anupam Arya, Fabriclore provides made-to-order fabric solutions, including fabric discovery, design, dyeing, printing, and quality inspection, all at a single point of contact at lower MoQs for D2C fashion brands and multi-brand retailers.

From 2016 until 2022, Fabriclore created a modern retail brand with a catalogue of 10,000 SKUs developed by over 550 suppliers across India.

Within 12 months of its B2B pivot, it has onboarded 200+ private labels, primarily from India and the Middle East.

Fabriclore has also created Fabric Experience Studio in Jaipur, which offers a hands-on touch-and-feel experience of a vast portfolio of fabrics sourced from 50+ mills. It plans to open more such experience studios in Tier A cities in India and the UAE.

Home Furnishing Startup Wify Raises INR 25 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

Home furnishing installation startup Wify has secured INR 25 crore in pre-Series A round led by Mount Judi Ventures and existing investor Capria Ventures. Blume Founders Fund and other existing investors also participated in this round.

Wify plans to utilise the funds to penetrate deeper into existing categories with more value-added services, expand into new categories, and accelerate capacity building, software, and technology enhancements. It will also focus on hiring leaders to strengthen its management team and enhance corporate governance.

Vikram Sharma, CEO, Wify, said, "This funding will help accelerate our growth through technology deployment and inorganic growth opportunities. It will help realise our vision of becoming the number 1 brand for upgradation, repair, and maintenance of urban homes."

Launched by Vikram Sharma and Deepanshu Goyal in 2019, Wify bridges the gap between modern home brands and skilled technicians. Its SaaS platform offers streamlined order management, on-site project management, and real-time tracking for brands and consumers.

Wify plans to use Generative AI for technician training and customer service. With 3,000 technicians, it operates in 100 Indian cities, partnering with brands like IKEA and Amazon.