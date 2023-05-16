Since the launch of the program less than a year ago, Chingari has directly disbursed 15 million Gari tokens equivalent to $1.01 million (approx), to wallets of creators and users, ensuring complete ownership of content remains with creators

Web3 short video app, Chingari today announced the distribution of 15 million Gari tokens (Chingari's native crypto tokens) equivalent to $1.01 million or INR 8.3 crore (approx) to creators and users through its innovative Gari mining program. Launched in June 2022, the GARI Mining program is an initiative aimed to empower creators and users by providing native crypto tokens as an incentive for engaging on the app.

"The creator economy has long been plagued by issues like concentration of wealth in the hands of a few, a lack of incentives for users and a small pool for creators. Considering these challenges, the GARI Mining program was launched in June last year. We are now seeing the positive impact of our Gari mining program on the creator economy. We are committed to providing transparent and decentralized incentives that enable content creators to thrive and bring their vision to life," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Chingari.

Since the launch of the program less than a year ago, Chingari has directly disbursed 15 million Gari tokens equivalent to $1.01 million (approx), to wallets of creators and users, ensuring complete ownership of content remains with creators. Moreover, Chingari generated a remarkable gross revenue of $10 million in the financial year 2022-23, marking a significant jump of 56.25% as compared to the previous year. In FY 2021-22, Chingari generated revenue of 6.4 million, claimed by the company in a statement.

Chingari, being a Web3 app has also implemented transparent on-chain payments, further promoting fairness and decentralization. On Chingari, a user starts earning crypto tokens from day one by liking, commenting, and watching videos.