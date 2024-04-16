You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Web3 Move-To-Earn Startup STEPN Teams Up With Adidas For Generative NFT Sneakers 1,000 co-branded Genesis Sneaker NFTs priced at 10,000 GMT (Stepn's native token) will be available on Solana and will be raffled on STEPN's marketplace, MOOAR

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

STEPN via X

Web3 lifestyle app, STEPN, announced it was partnering with the athletic apparel and footwear corporation, adidas, for a collection of non-fungible token (NFT) sneakers based on its most famous running silhouettes.

"With adidas by our side, we are not just dreaming of a new future; we are building it," the startup shared on X. STEPN by Find Satoshi Labs (FSL) requires a virtual sneaker NFT to begin earning crypto rewards via walking, jogging, or running.

The partnership will offer multiple activations, meant to provide a full experience to the community. 1,000 co-branded Genesis Sneaker NFTs priced at 10,000 GMT (Stepn's native token) will be available on Solana and will be raffled on STEPN's marketplace, MOOAR.

"This collaboration between Stepn and Adidas underscores how powerful it is when you can move-and-earn in both the virtual and real world simultaneously. That such a physical and digital—or 'phygital'—partnership between the most widely used lifestyle app and a global brand like Adidas are now a reality indicates the direction lifestyle rewards are going," said Shiti Manghani , CEO, STEPN.

Reportedly, the first 200 Genesis Sneaker NFTs will be dropped on April 17, with another 790 NFTs being released via a public raffle sale from April 18-21.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

