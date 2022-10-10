Web3 Startup STAN Launches NFTs of Gaming Creators & E-sports Athletes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bengaluru-headquartered blockchain-based e-sports fan engagement startup STAN has announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind Official Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Limited Digital Collectibles' (LDC) collection in collaboration with over 50 well-known gaming creators and esports athletes in India, according to a statement.

freepik

With this move, STAN claims to have now become India's first platform (app) to launch the NFTs of gaming and e-sports industry content creators and gamers.

STAN has tied up with creators such as Jonathan, GHATAK, Total Gaming, Lokesh Gamer and AS Gaming for launching their NFTs and/or LDC. As a part of this initiative, STAN will roll out total of over 10,000 NFTs and over 2,000 exclusive LDCs are going to be launched over the next two months or so, added the statement.

During this time period (upcoming), STAN will also be conducting multiple in-app NFT drops and NFT sales for each of the signed creators on pre-specified dates. All the creators whose NFT and LDCs are going to go live on the STAN platform will additionally be engaged in a plethora of cross-marketing and promotional activities mainly aimed at notifying their users about the sale, said the statement.

"We at STAN are excited to launch the NFTs of an array of esports athletes and creators in India who are associated mainly with the Free Fire and BGMI games; and at the same time, we are extremely proud to be the first in India to do so. Soon, our users will be easily able to purchase NFTs and Exclusive Limited Digital Collectibles through the STAN mobile app. The idea and objective behind this is to enable the users – including non-crypto-native ones – to tap into the burgeoning NFT gaming economy, while also engaging them actively along with their favorite esports creators and idols," said Nauman Mulla, co-founder and COO, STAN.