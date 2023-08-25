The funds will be used to deepen Weekday's footprint in the engineering market and its expansion into other domains

Y Combinator-backed startup Weekday has secured $2.2 million in a Seed funding round led by Venture Highway with participation from several influential angel investors. The startup will be utilizing the funds to bolster its current team thereby enabling more remote hiring. The funds will also be used to deepen Weekday's footprint in the engineering market and its expansion into other domains.

"People check and rely on reviews nowadays for everything, be that going to a restaurant or buying anything on e-commerce. But, when it comes to making the important decision of hiring someone, they are happy to rely on a self- reported resume. This creates a detrimental cycle for both employers and the candidate. We want to change that. We want to solve the problem of lack of trust in the hiring process. We believe that a recruiting platform with "references" as the cornerstone is the solution that solves all hiring problems," said Amit Singh, CEO and co-founder, Weekday.

Weekday is currently focused on companies hiring remote software engineers. In an official press statement, the startup said that it plans to focus on onboarding more candidates while expanding the company partnerships. Additionally, by 2025, the team expects to onboard over 250,000 active job seekers and around 2 million passive seekers, backed by peer references for recruiters from 1000-plus companies.

Commenting on the funding, Aviral Bhatnagar, Venture Highway said that, "While most other company functions like design, product, dev tools, and sales have seen breakthrough products in the last 5-6 years, recruitment of tech talent still hasn't. We are partnering with Weekday as they try to change that."

Founded in 2021 by Amit Singh, Anubav Malik, and Chetan Dalal, Weekday is a sourcing engine that helps with the hiring of engineers vouched by their peers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Weekday has a registered India office in Indiranagar, Bangalore. The Indian entity is called Dayworks Pvt Ltd with employees based in India.