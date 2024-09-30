Till date, the program has already supported 185 Indian-originated startups in sectors like agritech, edtech, fintech, and more

Jio-launched JioGenNext, a startup accelerator, announced the next set of start-ups who are set to join its flagship Market Access Program (MAP). MAP has added twelve more start-ups to its roster, including BingeClip AI, Floworks, GenStaq.ai, Anuvadini AI, IntelloSync, Phot.AI, Tranzmeo, GenVR Research, Tvasta, ParallelDots, Supereps.ai, and Unscript. These start-ups focus on digital Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations, including Generative AI (GenAI), AI translation tools, 3D modeling, and automated content creation, among others.

Jio's program backs emerging start-ups in several sectors including RetailTech (logistics, automation), New Energy (storage, hydrogen, solar, IoT), FinTech (lending, wealth management, insurance), HealthTech (diagnostics, bioinformatics, records), Blockchain (protocols, DeFi), IoT (consumer, industrial), EdTech (higher education, continuous learning), Jio apps, and AI/ML (NLP, LLM, generative AI).

Till date, the program has already supported 185 Indian-originated startups in sectors like agritech, edtech, fintech, and more.

The New Batch of Jio

Floworks, a Bengaluru-based startup founded in 2021 by Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava, Floworks uses AI to automate entire sales operations, from lead generation to CRM updates. It is funded by Y Combinator and was part of its winter 2023 batch.

Anuvadini AI Foundation, developed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Anuvadini AI supports translation in nearly 20 Indian and 20 foreign languages across various sectors with the help of AI. Its motto is "Aapki Bhasha, Aapki Pehchan."

BingeClip AI, a Bangalore-based startup, founded by Abhijeet Singh, Pratik Khandelwal, and Sanket Kekre in 2023, provides a vernacular video creation platform for organizations, businesses, and creators to create video stories for different mediums and purposes.

GenStaq.ai, founded in Delhi in 2022 by Mayan Kansal and Shivam Kaushik, GenStaq.ai is a Unified LLMOps Platform designed to simplify the development, deployment, and management of GenAI applications. Currently, it is in its angel-funding stage.

GenVR Research, a Delhi-based startup founded in 2023 by Akshay Taneja and Gitanjali Sehgal, GenVR Research focuses on Generative VR (Virtual Reality) space, offering text-to-3D model creation, and other modern video creation services.

IntelloSync, co-founded by Aakash Chaudhary and Ritesh Kumar in 2023, IntelloSync offers generative AI-enabled contract lifecycle management for B2B enterprises. The startup is in its pre-seed funding stage.

Phot.AI, founded in Gurugram by Akshit Raja and Venus Dhuria in 2022, Phot.AI provides AI-powered photo editing tools to help businesses create, modify, and enhance images online.

Tranzmeo, founded by Safil Sunny in 2017, Tranzmeo is a Kerala-based forensics company focused on reshaping remote sensing and anomaly detection through technology and innovation. The startup is in its pre-seed funding stage with USD 140K.

Tvasta, a Chennai-based startup founded in 2016 by Adithya Jain and Parivarthan Reddy, Tvasta develops deep-tech industrial 3D printing solutions. It is in its seed funding stage.

Unscript, co-founded by Ritwika Chowdhury and Apurv Jain in 2021, Unscript offers SaaS marketing tools that innovate how businesses handle sales and customer support interactions. The startup raised over USD 1.25 million in 2021.

ParallelDots, co-founded by Muktabh Mayank and Angam Parashar. It provides image recognition solutions for FMCG companies and retailers globally. The startup is Series A funded, with USD 4.5 million.

Supereps.ai, founded in 2023 by Jivitesh Jadwani and Nithin Saji in Bangalore, Supereps.ai offers an AI-powered in-store conversation intelligence platform for retail, helping brands capture, understand, and act on customer interactions through a single integrated platform.

The Growth Prospect

Some of the previous start-ups mentored under the program include Jiny. So, how has the program propelled their learnings and growth? Kushagra Sinha, Co-Founder of Jiny, shared in the media, "We have actually grown from zero end-users to one million monthly active users on Jio Saarthi, the digital assistant in the MyJio app, primarily because of JioGenNext. Onboarding Reliance Jio as our first enterprise client proved to be a huge validation. It helped answer questions about our ability to scale in the enterprise market." Jiny is a Bengaluru-based startup that has built the first Assistive UI Platform.

Shyamal Kumar, Founder & CEO of Lavelle Networks, credits JioGenNext as a significant contributor to their growth story. "Being part of the JioGenNext accelerator did wonders for us in the market. The fact that we were working with the Jio network team gave us incredible exposure. They also connected us with other global companies, encouraging them to work with us to build joint solutions. Today, we have deployed some of the largest SD-WAN installations in the world, proving the scalability of our technology and the speed of deployment."