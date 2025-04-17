NSE and Uttar Pradesh Government Join Hands to Boost MSME Fundraising through IPOs By aligning state support with market access, the Uttar Pradesh government and NSE are offering a vital lifeline for MSMEs aiming to scale, professionalize, and step confidently into the public investment space.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NSE website

In a move aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Uttar Pradesh, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to promote awareness about capital-raising through the NSE Emerge platform. The MoU was formally exchanged in Lucknow between Shri Raj Kamal, IAS, Managing Director of UPSIC, and Ms. Nidhi Maheshwari, Senior Manager at NSE, in the presence of senior government officials.

The initiative is a strategic push to educate the state's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) about how to access public capital through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) using NSE Emerge, a dedicated SME platform designed to simplify fundraising for growth-stage companies. The collaboration outlines a series of outreach activities, including seminars, workshops, roadshows, and knowledge sessions, to help businesses navigate the IPO process and make the most of the opportunities available.

"Under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the guidance of Minister of Industries, Rakesh Sachan, we have been striving to provide a conducive ecosystem for the MSMEs of our state to grow their businesses and attract global investment," said Raj Kamal, IAS, managing director of UPSIC, Government of Uttar Pradesh. "NSE Emerge provides an alternate investment-raising route and offers enhanced visibility and credibility to listed companies."

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, highlighted the potential of the platform: "NSE Emerge enables SMEs to raise capital in an efficient manner and increase their visibility through listing on the stock exchange. We shall organize awareness sessions for MSMEs of the state in collaboration with the Government and provide a walk-through of the fund-raising process."

This partnership comes at a time when market participation among smaller businesses is gaining momentum. As of now, 612 companies across various sectors are listed on the NSE Emerge platform, having collectively raised more than INR 17,003 crore. The total market capitalisation of these companies stands at approximately INR 1,76,565 crore, showcasing the platform's growing relevance in India's evolving capital markets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

EV Charging Startup IPEC Raises $3 Million from Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas to Scale Operations

Founded in 2017, IPEC designs and manufactures a comprehensive suite of EV charging solutions, including private, portable, and public chargers, as well as EV connectors and vehicle charging inlets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
News and Trends

NSE and Uttar Pradesh Government Join Hands to Boost MSME Fundraising through IPOs

By aligning state support with market access, the Uttar Pradesh government and NSE are offering a vital lifeline for MSMEs aiming to scale, professionalize, and step confidently into the public investment space.

By Entrepreneur Staff