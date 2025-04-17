NSE and Uttar Pradesh Government Join Hands to Boost MSME Fundraising through IPOs

By aligning state support with market access, the Uttar Pradesh government and NSE are offering a vital lifeline for MSMEs aiming to scale, professionalize, and step confidently into the public investment space.

In a move aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Uttar Pradesh, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to promote awareness about capital-raising through the NSE Emerge platform. The MoU was formally exchanged in Lucknow between Shri Raj Kamal, IAS, Managing Director of UPSIC, and Ms. Nidhi Maheshwari, Senior Manager at NSE, in the presence of senior government officials.

The initiative is a strategic push to educate the state's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) about how to access public capital through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) using NSE Emerge, a dedicated SME platform designed to simplify fundraising for growth-stage companies. The collaboration outlines a series of outreach activities, including seminars, workshops, roadshows, and knowledge sessions, to help businesses navigate the IPO process and make the most of the opportunities available.

"Under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the guidance of Minister of Industries, Rakesh Sachan, we have been striving to provide a conducive ecosystem for the MSMEs of our state to grow their businesses and attract global investment," said Raj Kamal, IAS, managing director of UPSIC, Government of Uttar Pradesh. "NSE Emerge provides an alternate investment-raising route and offers enhanced visibility and credibility to listed companies."

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, highlighted the potential of the platform: "NSE Emerge enables SMEs to raise capital in an efficient manner and increase their visibility through listing on the stock exchange. We shall organize awareness sessions for MSMEs of the state in collaboration with the Government and provide a walk-through of the fund-raising process."

This partnership comes at a time when market participation among smaller businesses is gaining momentum. As of now, 612 companies across various sectors are listed on the NSE Emerge platform, having collectively raised more than INR 17,003 crore. The total market capitalisation of these companies stands at approximately INR 1,76,565 crore, showcasing the platform's growing relevance in India's evolving capital markets.