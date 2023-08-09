What's Up Wellness Raises INR 14.40 Crore In Seed Funding The fund raised will be directed by the company towards team-building, growth, and new product development

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Digital-first wellness brand What's Up Wellness has announced raising equity funding of INR 14.40 crore in its latest seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures, along with existing angel investors. The fund raised will be directed by the company towards team-building, growth, and new product development.

"We are delighted and proud to announce our seed fundraising round led by Unilever Ventures. This is yet another significant milestone in our journey of building What's Up Wellness as a trailblazer for the D2C wellness and nutrition space in India. It motivates our team to double down on the ongoing efforts to build the best wellness brand out there, with strong attention to detail on what today's customers want," said Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija, co-founders, What's Up Wellness, in a joint statement.

In an official statement, the company claimed that it has grown more than 12 times in the last year. Furthermore, the company revealed that it aims to become a 100 crore brand within the next two years. Also, by the same time period, the company plans to launch around 12 new products, fulfilling varied wellness-related use cases for its users.

"Investment in What's Up Wellness is in line with our strategy of supporting and investing in promising indie brands in the health and wellness space. India presents a large opportunity for the wellness segment and What's Up Wellness, with its innovative and modern formats, aims to capture this fast-transforming market. We are excited to be early supporters of What's Up Wellness in their next growth phase," said Pawan Chaturvedi, partner-Asia, Unilever Ventures.

What's Up Wellness, co-founded by Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija in May 2021. The company envisions making wellness fun and seamless for its users.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends Health and Wellness

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Saarthi Raises Serious Allegations Against Edtech Unicorn Classplus: Report

In the legal battle against the alleged denial of justice, Kapil and the investors' legal and criminal complaints name Classplus and its founders Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, as well as chief financial officer Sankalp Aggarwal

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How to Create a Growth Plan for Your Business in 6 Simple Steps

The new book, "Grow Your Business," offers an easy-to-follow guide to expanding your business and making more money this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

Mobile Business Ideas to Make Money on Wheels

Discover mobile business ideas for the modern age and learn how to leverage flexibility and innovation for on-the-go profits.

By Entrepreneur Staff