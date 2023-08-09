The fund raised will be directed by the company towards team-building, growth, and new product development

Digital-first wellness brand What's Up Wellness has announced raising equity funding of INR 14.40 crore in its latest seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures, along with existing angel investors. The fund raised will be directed by the company towards team-building, growth, and new product development.

"We are delighted and proud to announce our seed fundraising round led by Unilever Ventures. This is yet another significant milestone in our journey of building What's Up Wellness as a trailblazer for the D2C wellness and nutrition space in India. It motivates our team to double down on the ongoing efforts to build the best wellness brand out there, with strong attention to detail on what today's customers want," said Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija, co-founders, What's Up Wellness, in a joint statement.

In an official statement, the company claimed that it has grown more than 12 times in the last year. Furthermore, the company revealed that it aims to become a 100 crore brand within the next two years. Also, by the same time period, the company plans to launch around 12 new products, fulfilling varied wellness-related use cases for its users.

"Investment in What's Up Wellness is in line with our strategy of supporting and investing in promising indie brands in the health and wellness space. India presents a large opportunity for the wellness segment and What's Up Wellness, with its innovative and modern formats, aims to capture this fast-transforming market. We are excited to be early supporters of What's Up Wellness in their next growth phase," said Pawan Chaturvedi, partner-Asia, Unilever Ventures.

What's Up Wellness, co-founded by Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija in May 2021. The company envisions making wellness fun and seamless for its users.