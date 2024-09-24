Get All Access for $5/mo

WhatsApp Adds New Channel Categories To Help Discover Content Users can browse through the many channels that are available by using the new 'Explore' option found in the 'Updates' tab.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has released a new feature that makes finding and following channels easier. The content that interests users may now be found by browsing via seven different categories: People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. Users can browse through the many channels that are available by using the new 'Explore' option found in the 'Updates' tab.

More than 500 million users worldwide interact with Channels on a monthly basis, according to WhatsApp. Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Indian cricket team, Diljit Dosanjh, Vijay Deverakonda, and Netflix India are among the most watched networks in India alone. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana became one of the many celebrities that use WhatsApp Channels.

Apart from the Channels feature, WhatsApp is also improving its artificial intelligence. The messaging app will launch a voice chat feature that can converse in both directions, driven by Meta AI. With the help of this new feature, users will be able to communicate with chatbots in a variety of voices—including those of celebrities—for a more engaging and unique experience.

A source for WhatsApp updates, WABetaInfo, claims that the AI voice chat function will provide users a variety of voices with varying accents, tones, and pitches. Although beta testers on Android are not yet able to access the functionality, voices with US and UK accents are expected to be included in the initial release. Furthermore, it is anticipated that this new interaction option will include voices from prominent figures, such as influencers and celebrities.

Meta's previous attempts to integrate AI-driven personalities into its messaging services have been enhanced by this latest advancement. Last year, Meta introduced personalized AI chatbots on Messenger that were intended to resemble certain influencers and celebrities. A logical development of these initiatives appears to be WhatsApp's planned voice function, which would enhance user interaction through AI-powered dialogues.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

