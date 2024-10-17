About two-thirds (74 per cent) of Indian jobseekers admit using generative AI (GenAI) for their resumes, while nearly 93 per cent of Indian hiring managers find it acceptable for candidates to use genAI to polish resumes or application materials

The 'too many graduates, not enough jobs' phenomenon continues to be a reality in 2024 India. The Economic Survey 2023-24 revealed that only 51.25 per cent of India's graduates were deemed employable. Similarly, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reported a sharp rise in the unemployment rate among youth aged 20-24, reaching a staggering 44.49 per cent in early 2024. Nearly 16 per cent of urban youth aged 15-29 were jobless during 2022-23, primarily due to insufficient skills and a shortage of quality employment opportunities.

In times like this, one must stand out in the crowd with a unique resume and skills. This need, coupled with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), would make companies and recruiters expect more clear and nuanced applications.

However, the recent news of a start-up founder receiving an unedited AI-generated message from a candidate applying for a position says something else. "Can we please please please use AI "not-blindly"? I've been hiring left, right and centre, and texts like these are literally 1 out of 5 applications," posted Ananya Narang, founder, Entourage on LinkedIn.

This episode of sheer lethargy and ignorance left Narang and the users both frustrated and in splits.

"It's a great warning for all to be careful enough and "not" to make a mess of AI and self by being overly ignorant," replied a user.

This incident was followed by a similar post made by Snapdeal and Titan Capital co-founder Kunal Bahl. "We put out a job opening for an Investment Professional at Titan Capital and received ~1000 applications. The blatant use of ChatGPT in many of them is so obvious, it's concerning — will AI breed lethargy as its biggest fallout," he posted on the employment-focused platform.

A Double-Edged Sword?

About two-thirds (74 per cent) of Indian jobseekers admit using generative AI (GenAI) for their resumes, while nearly 93 per cent of Indian hiring managers find it acceptable for candidates to use genAI to polish resumes or application materials.

Wilma Gupta, a Delhi-based HR consultant, feels that using tools such as ChatGPT is not bad as it gives the details flawlessly in a structured format.

"Adopting AI effectively in the process frequently forces applicants to adapt their resumes to automated filters, which emphasise keywords beyond clarity and genuine qualifications," said Anil Vasu, chief human resources officer (CHRO), CIFDAQ. He feels that when utilised properly, AI is a valuable tool for increasing hiring efficiency.

While the recruiters themselves are not privy to using AI for hiring, training, and retention purposes, the importance of manual scrutinisation and verification is non-negotiable.

"This can be, to point, expected from a person, what about an organisation is sending you the offer letter, where it was written "[ add date]," replied a user to Narang's post.

"When used wisely, AI promotes diversity and a bias-free hiring process. However, poor oversight or overuse can lead to embarrassing mistakes, as seen recently, raising concerns about authenticity and personalization," said Sushmita Singh, co-founder, InnoWorx Consulting.

Gupta shares, "Using such tools gives you more time to spend on planning, execution and monitoring." A significant 82 per cent feel it simplifies the resume-building process, while 72 per cent say it saves time and enhances creativity.

With an effective and balanced use of AI, the benefits for employees and potential candidates are immense. Pallavi Gupta, CHRO, Zopper said, "AI can help us identify the nuanced aspirations of high-potential employees and build personalised career paths for them."

Three key functionalities of the hiring process include crafting detailed job descriptions, identifying qualified candidates, and managing the logistics of scheduling interviews.

Despite the hiccups, AI's influence on job search is here to say. Ninety-two per cent of job seekers are likely to use genAI again for building or updating their resumes. Singh and Vasu echo the views that human oversight is essential for creating and maintaining a fair recruitment process.

"It's a reminder that while AI can be a helpful tool, it's the human touch that truly stands out. Maybe we should start looking for cover letters that come with a good old-fashioned coffee stain," replied a user to Bahl's post.