White Matter Advisory, operating under the name SaveDesk in India, has announced its acquisition of a 90% stake in fintech startup Fairexpay for an undisclosed amount.

This strategic move aims to bolster White Matter Advisory's portfolio in cross-border remittance and fund collection services.

By integrating Fairexpay's advanced technology, White Matter Advisory aims to offer seamless and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions, providing clients with secure options for international money transfers.

White Matter Advisory, known for its treasury risk consulting services, manages Funds Under Management (FUM) totaling USD 8 billion.

Founded by Bhaskar Saravana, Saurabh Jain, Kranthi Reddy, and Piuesh Daga, White Matter Advisory helps businesses navigate the complexities of treasury and risk management effectively.

Its SaveDesk platform's offerings include a SaaS-based FX market data platform with real-time feeds for over 100 currencies, banking cost optimization services, custom treasury risk management solutions, and compliance guidance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and other trade-related regulations.

Fairexpay is a global aggregator platform offering competitive currency exchange rates from numerous exchange partners worldwide. Catering to both individual and business clients, Fairexpay provides solutions for seamless money transfers for education, travel, and immigration, as well as streamlining cross-border payments through APIs and white-label solutions for businesses. Key features include competitive FX rates, 24-hour processing times, wide currency coverage of over 30 currencies across more than 200 countries, and secure, compliant transactions adhering to RBI regulations.