Get All Access for $5/mo

White Matter Advisory Acquires 90% Stake in Fintech Startup Fairexpay This strategic move aims to bolster White Matter Advisory's portfolio in cross-border remittance and fund collection services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SaveDesk Founders

White Matter Advisory, operating under the name SaveDesk in India, has announced its acquisition of a 90% stake in fintech startup Fairexpay for an undisclosed amount.

This strategic move aims to bolster White Matter Advisory's portfolio in cross-border remittance and fund collection services.

By integrating Fairexpay's advanced technology, White Matter Advisory aims to offer seamless and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions, providing clients with secure options for international money transfers.

White Matter Advisory, known for its treasury risk consulting services, manages Funds Under Management (FUM) totaling USD 8 billion.

Founded by Bhaskar Saravana, Saurabh Jain, Kranthi Reddy, and Piuesh Daga, White Matter Advisory helps businesses navigate the complexities of treasury and risk management effectively.

Its SaveDesk platform's offerings include a SaaS-based FX market data platform with real-time feeds for over 100 currencies, banking cost optimization services, custom treasury risk management solutions, and compliance guidance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and other trade-related regulations.

Fairexpay is a global aggregator platform offering competitive currency exchange rates from numerous exchange partners worldwide. Catering to both individual and business clients, Fairexpay provides solutions for seamless money transfers for education, travel, and immigration, as well as streamlining cross-border payments through APIs and white-label solutions for businesses. Key features include competitive FX rates, 24-hour processing times, wide currency coverage of over 30 currencies across more than 200 countries, and secure, compliant transactions adhering to RBI regulations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Kaynes Technology Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges Exceeding Estimates

Kaynes Technology India Ltd (KTIL) announced on Friday, July 26, a remarkable 106.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching INR 50.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. This is a significant rise from the INR 24.6 Crore net profit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing. The CNBC-TV18 poll had projected a profit of INR 48 Crore for the reviewed quarter.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain

Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

L&T Secures Large Orders of INR 2,500 - 5,000 Crore For Its PT&D Business: Report

PT&D has secured orders to build a 380kV Substation and 380kV Overhead line segments

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Gruner Renewable Energy Secures USD 60 Mn to Expand CBG Plants and Innovate in Green Energy

The Noida-based startup will use new investment to expand its CBG plants, boost R&D, enhance efficiency, and explore new sectors like SAF and green hydrogen.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Experience Better Document Management with PDF Expert

Mac users can save 42% on a lifetime subscription for a limited time.

By StackCommerce