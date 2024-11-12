Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

WiDEF Launches Fresh Funding to Aid Digital Inclusion for Women in India The program's release said that the grants will range from USD 100,000 to USD 500,00 and will aim to "accelerate digital inclusion for women across India by supporting organizations tackling critical barriers that prevent women from accessing and using the internet."

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WiDEF

The Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) in India, launched its first round of funding to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide. WiDEF in India is a collaboration between the United States Agency for International Development, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Reliance Foundation and is managed by the GSMA Foundation with support from the global WiDEF managing consortium

The program's release said that the grants will range from USD 100,000 to USD 500,00 and will aim to "accelerate digital inclusion for women across India by supporting organizations tackling critical barriers that prevent women from accessing and using the internet."

"We believe in the tremendous power of women to transform societies and communities. Digital inclusion is essential to ensure equitable participation in today's digital economy and advancing women's agency and access to digital skills brings tremendous benefits for women and for society as a whole. Through WiDEF, Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative, evidence-based solutions to advance digital inclusion at scale in India. This marks another step forward in our continued work on bridging the gender digital divide to enhance lives and livelihoods, and to accelerate India and the world's journey towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO Reliance Foundation.

"Promoting gender equality is fundamental to USAID's mission. Through this funding initiative, the U.S. government is supporting both the growth of India's digital infrastructure and the incredible potential of women across India to contribute to an even more successful future. By partnering with local organizations to address and overcome the barriers that limit women's access to digital resources, we are helping foster an inclusive economy that benefits everyone. Together, we can bridge the digital divide, ensuring women are empowered to participate and thrive in the digital age," said USAID Mission Director to India, Steven G. Olive.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James