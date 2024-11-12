The program's release said that the grants will range from USD 100,000 to USD 500,00 and will aim to "accelerate digital inclusion for women across India by supporting organizations tackling critical barriers that prevent women from accessing and using the internet."

The Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) in India, launched its first round of funding to accelerate progress on closing the gender digital divide. WiDEF in India is a collaboration between the United States Agency for International Development, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Reliance Foundation and is managed by the GSMA Foundation with support from the global WiDEF managing consortium

"We believe in the tremendous power of women to transform societies and communities. Digital inclusion is essential to ensure equitable participation in today's digital economy and advancing women's agency and access to digital skills brings tremendous benefits for women and for society as a whole. Through WiDEF, Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative, evidence-based solutions to advance digital inclusion at scale in India. This marks another step forward in our continued work on bridging the gender digital divide to enhance lives and livelihoods, and to accelerate India and the world's journey towards the Sustainable Development Goals," said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO Reliance Foundation.

"Promoting gender equality is fundamental to USAID's mission. Through this funding initiative, the U.S. government is supporting both the growth of India's digital infrastructure and the incredible potential of women across India to contribute to an even more successful future. By partnering with local organizations to address and overcome the barriers that limit women's access to digital resources, we are helping foster an inclusive economy that benefits everyone. Together, we can bridge the digital divide, ensuring women are empowered to participate and thrive in the digital age," said USAID Mission Director to India, Steven G. Olive.