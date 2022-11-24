Wipro Becomes First Indian IT Company To Allow Employee Union In Europe: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wipro has become the first Indian IT service company to allow employee union in Europe, as per a report by TOI. The company has agreed to set up a European Works Council (EWC) following a request by employees in 2019. The agreement allows the employees to have discussions and debates on issues that affect them. The EWC agreement was negotiated with employee representatives from 13 countries including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and Finland.

As per reports, Wipro has over 30,000 employees in Europe and counts Metro, Telefonica Germany, and ABB as some of its key customers.

"The key purpose of the EWC is to build an inclusive and sustained working relationship with employee representatives of all countries, to share and deliberate on matters of transnational interest and enlist the voice of people. This is a progressive arrangement, maintaining the best of European standards and ways of working," Wipro told TOI.

The first meeting of the body will take place in 2024. The report added that the EWC will elect its chairman and the select committee members in the meeting. Also, Wipro employees will be consulted on the progress of the business.

Wipro also told TOI that the EWC will be led by elected or appointed employee representatives from EU (European Union) and EEA (European Economic Area) in line with the existing national legislation and practice.

As per earlier reports, in September, Wipro had incurred INR 136 crore in restructuring charges to address the inefficiencies in Europe.