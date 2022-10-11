Wishlink Raises $3 Million In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creator-led commerce startup Wishlink has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round led by Elevation Capital and over 70 prominent angel investors including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal (Meesho), Rahul Chaudhary (Treebo), Ankush Sachdeva (Sharechat), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Shantanu Deshpande (Bombay Shaving Company) and creators such as Masoom Minawala and Biswa Kalyan Rath, amongst others.

"We are strong believers in the power of creators to influence consumer behavior, they own attention and have massive distribution. Till now, their influence and distribution was limited to one-off paid collabs with brands with very limited tracking of results. We have built the infra that will enable creators to pick up brands that they genuinely believe in, showcase them to their audience with full creative freedom and monetize their influence based on the sales and traffic they are able to drive to the brands' websites," said Shaurya, co-founder, Wishlink.

Wishlink is currently driving sales and traffic for more than 60 leading brands like H&M, Westside, Faballey, etc. along with e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio. Working with just a selective set of 100 creators as of now, Wishlink has driven close to 2 million users to partner brands with a consistent 60per cent MoM growth in terms of users for the last 3 months, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are big believers in the potential of the creator economy to empower individual creators and influencers. However, unlocking this requires building platforms that target deep pools of revenue and therefore opportunities for them, like commerce. With a stellar founding team and strong initial traction, we are certain that Wishlink will be a pioneer in this space," said Amit Aggarwal, principal, Elevation Capital.

Founded by Chandan Yadav, Shaurya Gupta and Divyansh Ameta, Wishlink is enabling creators across social media platforms to drive commerce for brands via personalized multi-brand storefronts.