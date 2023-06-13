The funding will be channeled towards expanding Skills Caravan's operations in the United States

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skills Caravan, a Delhi-based SaaS B2B platform, has raised an undisclosed sum from angel investors. The funding round saw contributions from notable figures such as Abhishek Poddar (country head of Macquarie Group), Paras Berwala (head of TMT and EDtech at Investec India) and Deep Bajaj (co-founder of Sirona).

"The funding will be channeled towards expanding Skills Caravan's operations in the United States. We have achieved product-market fit and profitability with the solutions already implemented by numerous listed companies in India," remarked Sarita Chand, co-founder, Skills Caravan.

Founded by Sarita Chand in 2022, the startup provides a Learning as a Service platform that uses AI to deliver individualized educational resources, optimizing learning roadmaps for organizations, thereby enhancing employee potential and job performance.

"Skills Caravan brings together everything that employees need to learn to be more effective in their jobs in one place, and links learning to employee job performance. I believe strongly in the mission and the platform that Sarita has created," said Prof. Mohan Sawhney, the Associate Dean for Digital Innovation at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Before Skills Caravan, Chand co-founded Edupristine, a venture aimed at bridging the skills gap among professionals, that subsequently secured Series A and B funding from Accel Partners and Kaizen Private Equity, and then Edupristine was acquired by Adtalem Global Education.

According to the company, Skills Caravan, powered by AI, is set to transform learning and job performance in the financial services industry and other domains.