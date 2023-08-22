Wootz.work Raises $3.5 Million Seed Funding The funds will be used to establish the early team, build technology and strengthen presence in the US and UK

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Wootz.work, a value sourcing platform for custom engineering equipment and solutions, has raised $3.5 million in a Seed round led by Matrix Partners India and Nexus Venture Partners. The round saw participation from AdvantEdge and Mars Shot Ventures (Razorpay Founders' Fund) along with 30 angel investors like Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sanjiv Rangrass (ex-ITC), Vikrampati Singhania (JK Group) and the founders of Zetwerk. The funds will be used to establish the early team, build technology and strengthen presence in the US and UK.

"We are convinced that the conditions have never been better for India and Southeast Asia to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for light engineering products. However, tapping this opportunity for SMEs is not as straightforward given their scale, differing engineering standards, regulatory environments, market distances and the imperative of robust after-sales service. Our goal at Wootz.work is to address this need and build at scale, to become a trusted, enduring procurement channel for our global customers," said Karan Anand, co-founder and CEO, Wootz.work.

Founded in March 2023, by Karan Anand and Himanshu Uniyal, Wootz.work aims to streamline the cross border buying experience for light engineering products through technology and ownership of the process from design to delivery. Wootz.work is currently working with factories and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the UK across their growth, automation, and MRO phases, driving supply chain innovations and capital expenditure optimization. The company will be setting up new offices in the UK and US this year, according to an official statement.

"We at Matrix are super excited about the manufacturing opportunity in India. A combination of the realignment of global supply chains, China + 1 and maturing of the Indian manufacturing sector has positioned India to be the manufacturing hub for the world. Wootz's platform empowers Indian SME manufacturers to sell globally by solving key bottlenecks like design and quality. Karan and Himanshu bring extensive experience in setting up manufacturing facilities through the course of their respective careers and we are privileged to partner with them in the Wootz journey," said Sudipto Sannigrahi, principal, Matrix Partners India.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneurs Day: 10 Founders Share Key Lessons For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day every year

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Hypergro.ai Secures INR 7 Crore In Seed Funding

The funds will be used to attract top talents in areas such as AI and machine learning, tech, product, sales and marketing

By Teena Jose
Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Business News

Netflix Engineer Goes Missing In San Francisco Two Weeks After Moving There. "We're Going To Find Him," His Brother Says.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, was last seen getting into an Uber a week ago. Nobody has heard from him since.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

9 Power Moves That Will Finally Allow You to Master Your Business Game Plan

Armed with these powerful strategies, you can confidently navigate the dynamic business world, setting a strong foundation for growth and prosperity in your new venture.

By Roxanne Klein