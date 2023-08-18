The collaboration aims to create sustainable livelihoods for the partners, especially those who don't have a driving license or a vehicle of their own

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's electric two-wheeler mobility player, Yulu, has announced the partnership with Zepto, a growing e-grocery service. As per the companies stated in a joint statement, the association will expand Yulu's presence in the fast-growing hyperlocal delivery category in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, while enabling Zepto to move to an all-electric vehicle fleet and maximise green deliveries.

Furthermore, it aims to create sustainable livelihoods for the partners, especially those who don't have a driving license or a vehicle of their own, said the company, adding that under the terms of the synergistic partnership, Yulu and Zepto will promote each other's products and services across offline and online touchpoints.

"We are elated to announce our association with Zepto. Partnerships like these reaffirm Yulu's commitment to powering green and sustainable deliveries across the country. Our full-stack micro-mobility solution improves operational efficiencies for hyperlocal logistics companies and lowers their delivery costs, while simultaneously unlocking better livelihoods and earnings for their delivery partners. We look forward to jointly working with Zepto to make hyperlocal deliveries greener, smarter, and more inclusive," said Pradeep Puranam, Head – Revenue and Operations, Yulu.

Moreover, the statement added, by using Yulu's affordable and shared mobility services, these riders will be empowered to earn and save more. The association is also expected to encourage more women to choose delivery as a profession.

"At Zepto, we are committed to building next-generation last-mile delivery- a model rooted in opportunity, efficiency and sustainability. Our operations have been true to this promise since day 1. A majority of Zepto deliveries now are powered by environment-friendly vehicles. Partnerships like these not only help us further this effort but also help bring in a workforce by providing them with vehicles, thereby increasing employability. We are excited to unlock the next milestone in sustainable deliveries with Yulu," commented Vikas Sharma, COO, Zepto.