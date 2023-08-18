Yulu Partners With Zepto To Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries The collaboration aims to create sustainable livelihoods for the partners, especially those who don't have a driving license or a vehicle of their own

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

India's electric two-wheeler mobility player, Yulu, has announced the partnership with Zepto, a growing e-grocery service. As per the companies stated in a joint statement, the association will expand Yulu's presence in the fast-growing hyperlocal delivery category in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, while enabling Zepto to move to an all-electric vehicle fleet and maximise green deliveries.

Furthermore, it aims to create sustainable livelihoods for the partners, especially those who don't have a driving license or a vehicle of their own, said the company, adding that under the terms of the synergistic partnership, Yulu and Zepto will promote each other's products and services across offline and online touchpoints.

"We are elated to announce our association with Zepto. Partnerships like these reaffirm Yulu's commitment to powering green and sustainable deliveries across the country. Our full-stack micro-mobility solution improves operational efficiencies for hyperlocal logistics companies and lowers their delivery costs, while simultaneously unlocking better livelihoods and earnings for their delivery partners. We look forward to jointly working with Zepto to make hyperlocal deliveries greener, smarter, and more inclusive," said Pradeep Puranam, Head – Revenue and Operations, Yulu.

Moreover, the statement added, by using Yulu's affordable and shared mobility services, these riders will be empowered to earn and save more. The association is also expected to encourage more women to choose delivery as a profession.

"At Zepto, we are committed to building next-generation last-mile delivery- a model rooted in opportunity, efficiency and sustainability. Our operations have been true to this promise since day 1. A majority of Zepto deliveries now are powered by environment-friendly vehicles. Partnerships like these not only help us further this effort but also help bring in a workforce by providing them with vehicles, thereby increasing employability. We are excited to unlock the next milestone in sustainable deliveries with Yulu," commented Vikas Sharma, COO, Zepto.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Traveltech Startup Teleport Raises $500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

The capital infusion will be utilized to further develop Teleport's cutting-edge technology, assemble a dynamic team, and drive effective distribution strategies

By Teena Jose
Leadership

How to Encourage Individuality Within a Cohesive Team (and Why It's Important)

There's no "I" in "team," but there's a "ME." Here are a few tips on how to harness the power of individuality within a cohesive unit.

By Chris Kille
Growth Strategies

Dr. Reddy's Shows International Growth Alongside Strategic Expansion In Indian Markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NSE: DRREDDY), a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, reported stellar first-quarter earnings on July 26, highlighting the progress it has made with its efforts to diversify into new drug verticals.

By Nishant Sinha
Growing a Business

Want to Sell More Products, Get More Customers and Make More Money? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions.

Learn how to strategically expand your business with this plan from the new book "Grow Your Business."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

American Airlines Sues Website for 'Bait-and-Switch' Tactic to Sell Cheaper Airfares

The airline recently banned a teenage passenger for using Skiplagged.com to purchase a cheaper fare.

By Emily Rella
Green Entrepreneur

High Gas Prices Aren't Going Away — Here's a Look at the Latest Trends in the Global Energy Industry

There are several important current trends worth keeping an eye on in 2023 to see how the energy industry, particularly renewables, responds.

By Abe Issa