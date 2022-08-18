Zeda.io Raises $1.6 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zeda.io, the product management superapp, has raised $1.6 million in pre-Series A funding round from existing investors BEENEXT, Paradigm Shift Capital, Goenka family group-led Radiant SFO, along with some angel investors. The fund raised will be used for business expansion across North America and Europe, as well as for hiring across product, engineering and business segments

"We are truly excited to go live with our product and unlock innovation among companies and PMs by simplifying product management. The funds will help us scale as well as accelerate our growth plans as we move to the next phase. We are grateful for the support of our repeat and new investors as we work together on Zeda.io's vision of redefining ad simplifying product management," said Prashant Mahajan, founder, Zeda.io.

The platform aims to simplify the complexities involved in product management. The startup announced that it has rolled out its live platform globally and currently has customers across India, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It leveraged a unique build-with-community approach by engaging over 6000 product managers to get regular feedback and suggestions, thereby building a market-ready and timely product for users globally from the get-go, claimed by the startup in a statement.

"Zeda.io is working closely with the community in building and refining its product since very early days. The team has identified the pain points of PMs around the world and succeeded in building a truly unique global product. We are excited to be on the company's journey from day zero and look forward to watching the team achieve more milestones," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner, BEENEXT.

Founded in 2021 by Prashant Mahajan and Vaibhav Devpura, Zeda.io is on a mission to make product management simpler and smarter, and helps PMs globally build quality products.