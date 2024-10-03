You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ZEVO Raises USD 2 Mn in Pre-Series A Round to Drive EV Logistics Revolution

ZEVO, a powerhouse tech-enabled EV mobility platform, has raised USD 2 million in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by Pegasus India Fund, BizDateUp, JIIF, and a prominent family office. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in ZEVO's mission to transform India's electric vehicle supply chain and logistics sector.

The fresh capital will be utilised to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles and develop state-of-the-art fulfilment centres across key locations. ZEVO plans to upgrade its technological infrastructure, enhancing its logistics and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company is expanding its footprint to tier II and tier III cities, offering sustainable mobility solutions to a broader audience.

Aditya Singh Ratnu, CEO of ZEVO, said, "With these funds, we aim to accelerate our growth, enhance our technological capabilities, and expand our reach, ultimately driving the adoption of electric vehicles in India. At ZEVO, we are committed to pioneering a new era of sustainable logistics, where efficiency meets environmental responsibility."

Co-founder Dhruv Bhatia highlighted the company's focus on innovation, saying, "We aim to revolutionise the EV supply chain, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability."

ZEVO is also in talks for a USD 20 million investment round by January 2025, aiming to have 200,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. BizDateUp's Co-founder, Meet Jain, added, "ZEVO is poised to lead the charge in redefining logistics with its sustainable solutions."

Cancer Care Startup Oncare Raises USD 1 Mn in Seed Round to Expand Operations

Oncare, a cancer care startup, has secured USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Huddle Ventures, with participation from institutional VCs such as TRTL Ventures, Cloud Capital, and DeVC.

The funds will be used to scale operations, opening 10 new centres across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Jaipur within the next two years. Additionally, Oncare plans to invest in team expansion and marketing efforts to raise awareness about its affordable cancer care services.

Oncare Co-founder Deepak Kumar said, "The increasing burden of cancer in India is staggering, and unfortunately, many families are forced to make tough decisions due to the exorbitant costs of treatment. At Oncare, we aim to alleviate this burden by providing affordable, high-quality cancer care. This funding will help us expand our services to more patients, ensuring that every family can access the care their loved ones need without financial ruin."

Founded in 2023 by Deepak Kumar and Amar Sneh, Oncare is committed to delivering a comprehensive patient education model. By explaining treatment plans, costs, and expected outcomes upfront, the startup alleviates the confusion surrounding cancer care. Oncare also provides on-call nursing support, helping patients manage side effects and anxiety without unnecessary hospital visits.

Partnering with 50-100 bedded hospitals, Oncare creates dedicated oncology wings, reducing treatment costs by up to 40%. The startup recently expanded to Ghaziabad and is planning to launch its first centre in West Delhi in November. Over the past 10 months, Oncare has served over 2,500 patients and completed over 500 treatment sessions.

Health-Tech Startup Ai Health Highway Raises USD 1 Mn in Pre-Series A Round Led by Turbostart

Health-tech startup Ai Health Highway has secured USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Turbostart. The investment is part of a larger USD 1.5 million round, with co-investments from Rainmatter by Zerodha, The Chennai Angels, BITS BioCyTiH Foundation, and other angel investors.

The funds will be used to expand its presence in India, gain international regulatory approvals, and enhance its AI/ML offerings in the cardio-respiratory space.

Founded in 2018 by Satish Jeevannavar, Ai Health Highway is revolutionizing healthcare accessibility with its AI-enabled stethoscope, AiSteth. The device aids in the early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and supports healthcare providers in making accurate cardiac diagnoses. The company aims to reduce global premature deaths from NCDs by 30% by 2030.

Venkat Raju, Founder and CEO of Turbostart, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Ai Health Highway's smart stethoscope technology has the potential to democratize healthcare access by providing quality screenings to underserved communities."

AiSteth utilizes AI and advanced signal processing to transform traditional stethoscopes into powerful screening tools that detect life-threatening cardiac disorders early. The device integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, allowing healthcare professionals and non-specialists alike to capture, analyze, and share heart sound data, enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability.