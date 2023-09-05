Zoho Surpasses 100 Million Users Across Over 55 Business Applications In a press statement, Zoho claimed that it has steadily increased its traction from 1 million users in 2008 to 100 million 15 years later

By Teena Jose

Zoho, a global technology company headquartered in Chennai, today announced that it has surpassed 100 million users across its 55-plus business applications. As per the company, Zoho is the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach this milestone.

"I want to thank all of our customers for trusting us with their business and helping us reach 100 million users worldwide. This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it's particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years and are investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We're working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support," said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp.

In a press statement, Zoho claimed that it has steadily increased its traction from 1 million users in 2008 to 100 million 15 years later—with the last 50 million users added within the past five years. Additionally, the company stated that it will be hosting Zoholics—its annual user conference—across 16 countries in the next eight weeks, including in India on October 10-11 in Bengaluru, and the company plans to celebrate the 100 million milestone with its customers across continents during Zoholics.

Zoho owns and operates its data centers, claiming that it ensures complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security.
