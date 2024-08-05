Get All Access for $5/mo

Zomato Total Income Touched INR 4,442 Crore, 71% YoY Change Zomato reported its Q1FY25 results with a boost in revenue

Indian food delivery giant, Zomato, recently reported its quarterly results. The company's total income stood at INR 4,442 crore, a 71 per cent year-over-year increment when compared to the same period last year. Zomato's net profit reached INR 253 crore from a mere INR 2 crore in Q1 of FY24. The company's food delivery segment is the highest revenue generator, holding strong at INR 2,256 crore, all the way up from INR1,742 crore in Q1FY24.

"Gross order value (GOV) growth across our B2C businesses (food delivery, quick commerce and Going-out) accelerated to 53 per cent YoY (14 per cent QoQ) to INR 15,455 crore. Food delivery GOV grew 27 per cent YoY (10 per cent QoQ). Quick commerce GOV grew 130 per cent YoY (22 per cent QoQ), and. Going-out GOV grew 106 per cent YoY (19 per cent QoQ). Our B2B business Hyperpure's revenue grew 96 per cent YoY (27 per cent QoQ) with improving profitability," said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO), Zomato, in a letter to shareholders.

The company's consolidated adjusted revenue growth accelerated to 62 per cent YoY (17 per cent QoQ) to INR 4,520 crore. On the profitability front, consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by INR 287 crore YoY to INR 299 crore in Q1FY25 driven by margin expansion in all the four businesses.

"Business turned Adjusted EBITDA positive exactly one year ago (in Q1FY24), and within a year we are now at an annualised profit of ~INR 1,200 crore," continued Akshyat
