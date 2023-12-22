Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

His very first book "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari" influenced millions across the world. The book became an international best-seller and translated into over 70 languages. And although he has come up with several books after that, the maiden one continues to touch lives even today. "I wrote my first book almost 30 years ago. The book was about fundamentals- living with a sense of purpose, making a difference in other people's life, taking risks, not losing sight of the emotional part. I am still sharing that message that there are things that are much more important than material things but there is nothing wrong in material things at all," says Robin Sharma.

Besides being an author, Sharma is also a renowned speaker, business and leadership coach. He has coached companies like Nike, GE, Coca- Cola, NASA, and Microsoft and has learnt some important life lessons along the years. "There is a book titled '5am club' in which I have emphasised the importance of a morning routine and millions of people understand it. To get up early and to spend an hour, I call it a victory hour in the book. Spending an hour building your mind self, working on your heart self and enriching your soul self. The way we start our day determines the way we spend our day. So a great morning routine is very very powerful. Another is the 90: 90: 1 rule and a lot of entrepreneurs really love it. It's the idea that for the next 90 days spend the first 90 minutes of your work day on your single biggest project. Another tactic is exercising twice. It is essential for focus, productivity and happiness. But if it's powerful, why should it be done once a day? Second round of exercise at the end of the day gives you more energy, focus and it's like you are living two days in one," says this former litigation lawyer.

Sharma advises entrepreneurs to trust their instinct. "It is so much wiser than intellect. If you look at Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, they had a vision which was very disruptive, everyone laughed at them, they were called crazy. But they stayed true to themselves. They executed around their vision. They knocked out, got back up and built a great team. The world embraced their vision and they were seen as genuine. So, it's important to stay true to your faith and vision," opines Sharma. His new book 'The Wealth Money Can't Buy' is releasing in India on April 9 next year.

Sharma is quite active on social media and regularly puts content for people to consume. He also runs a Daily Mastery Podcast. He has over 4 million followers on Facebook and boasts of over a million on Instagram.

Factsheet:

No. of book copies sold so far: 20 million

Facebook followers: 4.2Million

Instagram: 1.8 Million