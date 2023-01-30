10 QR Code Generator Features That You Can Use For Free

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Forbes, the use of QR codes increased to 96 per cent between 2018 and 2020. So, it's no surprise that there is a constant search and competition for finding the best free QR code generator that offers the most marketing features.

In order to create quality QR codes, you have to choose the best QR code maker, but finding one that's free and comes packed with the best features can be a little difficult.

As you know, quality comes with a price. But you can use free QR code generator features to create quality and effective QR codes. Check out the best features that come with it below.

What is a QR code generator?

A free QR code generator is a software that creates QR codes, from simple, static ones to a dynamic QR Code which is easily customized, tracked, and edited.

You can find QR code generators all over the Web. There are several of these that offer different features. Your chosen QR code generator will be a huge factor in making your QR code, so you need to pick a good one.

The QR code generator should be safe and secure to avoid data breaches. More than that, a QR code generator should be flexible and allow users to customize their QR code.

It is recommended to use the free QR code generator, as it offers several free features that are all user-friendly and easy to navigate.

Below is a list of these features.

10 Free Features of a QR Code Generator

Free dynamic QR codes

A QR code generator's freemium or trial version inclusions differ from one piece of software to the other. But most of the time, it includes a number of free dynamic QR codes that you can try.

These dynamic QR codes are more advanced than static ones. They are more flexible and allow editing or updating the embedded data even after it has been generated, making them suitable for QR codes in various fields.

Static QR codes

The static QR code, however, is literally the free QR code. It also comes with unlimited user scans. Furthermore, while it does not require a subscription, its capacity is limited in comparison to dynamic QR codes.

These types of QR codes embed the data directly into their pattern, which means the larger the data, the more dense they can look. As a result, static QR codes are ideal for one-time use events like limited edition promotions.

Free dynamic scans

Depending on the QR code generator, some come with a trial version that offers free dynamic scans with a 500 scan-limit.

Customer service assistance

What could be better than a QR code generator with free customer service willing to assist you and answer your questions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week?

QR code generators usually offer free customer service to users and even potential users from start to finish. You can contact them via the app itself, and they will guide you all the way.

Landing page editor

One of the best solutions offered by QR code generators is the H5 QR Code. It comes with a free landing page editor, so you can create one easily.

These landing page editors are easy to use—no coding needed, so even non-techies can handle them. This way, you no longer have to buy a domain or pay for a web developer, which could be very costly.

An H5 QR code allows a user to drag and drop videos, images, and other files needed to make an engaging or informative landing page. Make it a good one, as potential customers will see this after they've scanned the code. It's truly one of the best and low-cost QR code features that you can use for your promotions. Ideal to use as a QR code for real estate listings and management.

Guide and instructions

Although the sound of QR codes may be too technical for some, managing one and understanding each solution can be easy with enough guides.

QR code generators come with blog articles, instructions, and more details regarding the solution to assist users. They also provide suggestions to help you decide on the best course of action.

Customization

Another exciting free feature users may enjoy is customization. Since QR codes are quite popular these days, it's a bit hard to stand out from other QR code users.

However, businesses are able to innovate better because of easy customization tools. With this free feature, you can add color to your QR code, change the eye shape, choose frames, and add a call-to-action—all of which can help create attractive and engaging QR codes.

Tracking and monitoring

Tracking your campaign is possible with your dynamic QR code. So when you take advantage of the free dynamic QR code, it comes with a free tracking feature that lets you monitor the status of your QR code.

You can check the scanning times, location, device used, and number of scans. The record goes directly to a campaign dashboard in your account.

It is coupled with a notification feature via email, which you can opt to receive in four ways: hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly.

Password-protection and expiration

The free dynamic QR code also comes with a password and expiry feature that lets you control your QR code activity.

You can set up a password to ensure that only the intended audience can scan your code. At the same time, you can also set an expiration date for it so it becomes inactive if you no longer want to use it.

Integration with different softwares

Not all generators have this as one of their features, but there are those like QRTIGER that offer free integration with different softwares like Zapier, HubSpot, and Canva.

In Canva, for instance, you can instantly attach a QR code to your design just by activating the integration. There is no need to manually generate back to the generator's site.

Take note: All of the features mentioned above are only available in the limited free trial version of a QR code generator.

The freemium version only provides a limited number of dynamic QR codes, which are the focus of the majority of the free features. Still, for optimal service and usage, you can check out the tiered pricing offered and see which one will fit your business' needs.

