Recently, Apple has given iPhones, iPads, and Macs access to a number of new AI-powered capabilities. With iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 developer beta, users can now take use of improved features like advanced writing tools, contextual awareness in Siri, and automatic movie production in the Photos app.

The AI-powered Summarize function, which offers succinct summaries of publications and web pages, has also been added to Safari. The company's release notes emphasized the introduction of new Apple Intelligence tools, with the Summarize feature being particularly noteworthy. This utility was first discovered and made available by 9to5Mac in Reader mode on Safari.

Users reportedly see a new Summarize button with the Apple Intelligence logo at the top of the page. When activated, a purple Apple Intelligence light is released as an animation scans the content of the website.

The summary appears after a few seconds of this process. The summary is displayed in a sidebar on iPads and Macs, whereas it is at the top of the page on iPhones. The M4-powered iPad Pro, MacBook Air with the M1 processor, and iPhone 15 Pro were among the gadgets used to test the feature.

Several other notable Apple Intelligence features are introduced in the developer beta release. Contextual awareness has been added to Siri, improving its comprehension and ability to answer ambiguous questions. An updated Siri user interface is also part of this upgrade. With the Memory Movie option, users may now create movies utilizing a new AI capability in the Photos app. With this function, customers can personalize their movies according to their preferences with text prompt assistance. Additionally, additional Writing Tools have been included, offering grammar and spelling checks for a variety of first-party apps. Additionally, these applications provide different tonal possibilities for text rewriting.

Apple's most recent beta version promises to improve productivity and user experience while marking a major advancement in the ecosystem's integration of AI features. The corporation keeps pushing the limits of intelligent technology with tools like the Summarize tool in Safari and the sophisticated capabilities of Siri.