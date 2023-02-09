Cyrus Broacha On His Favourite Apps

We spoke to the eternally funny man Cyrus Broacha to tell us about his favourite apps.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Cyrus Broacha

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We find ourselves surrounded with a galaxy of apps nowadays, some of which are commonly used and others which we might not know the use for. So we spoke to the eternally funny man Cyrus Broacha to tell us about his favourite apps. Cyrus also made it a point to mention that there were certain adult apps too which he is fond of but refrained from mentioning them.

Teleprompter App: This is a useful app, not for my own stuff, as I end up talking a lot of rubbish, but for messages, as I can't remember names or numbers. It helps as it can go according to the pace of your voice.

Hotstar: I can't live without it because Indian cricket is mostly on Hotstar. 70 per cent of my life is cricket, the remaining 30 per cent is nonvegetarian food and water.

SonyLiv: They stream a lot of the other sports like football which I watch. And for a person with no job, you need to have both these apps.

Google Maps: This app is essential for a person like me who does not understand directions. If you aren't Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan you end up working in some of the cheapest studios in Mira Road, Nalasopara or Madh Island which are quite difficult to locate.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Associate Editor

Related Topics

Technology Apps

Most Popular

See all
Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey

By Swadha Mishra

Business News

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Cuts His Own Pay By 98% Amid Layoffs

"I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in an email to employees.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Career

60 Second Business Tips: 3 Ways to Boost Confidence

Business development consultant Terry Rice on silencing self-doubt.

By Entrepreneur Staff