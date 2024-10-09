Get All Access for $5/mo

Google DeepMind Exec On Their Use Of AI According to Terra Terwilliger, director of strategic initiatives at Google DeepMind, 40–50% of information requests made to the company's legal team are currently handled by the Gemini AI model.

Terwilliger emphasized to the press how much time was saved by putting this into practice. As she said, AI is used for "finding information that you know you have somewhere, but you can't put your hand on it right then." "It saves a remarkable amount of time," she said.

High-skilled workers can concentrate on more important work because AI is being used for fundamental jobs like information retrieval, according to Terwilliger. She emphasized that it is crucial to teach staff members how to use AI efficiently and urged companies to "make sure we're valuing the time that people are putting in to learn how to use these systems and rewarding them for doing so." He emphasized that the goal of implementing AI is to increase organizational efficiency rather than to replace human labor.
