"AI is about using technological progress to drive positive change and create value for businesses and consumers," says Varun Kulkarni, Senior Engineering Product Manager at Cisco Webex. This statement reflects Varun's perspective on the potential of product management and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping industries and digital consumer experiences.

Varun is a prominent figure in AI and product management. His career trajectory includes significant achievements and contributions to the Information Technology industry through AI, Data, and Product Management. He has risen to the top, driving advancements with groundbreaking innovation and setting new standards.

AI Solutions at Cisco Webex

At Cisco Webex, Varun's work is critical to the US economy and globally. As a senior engineering product manager specializing in AI for digital consumer platforms, he leads Webex Cloud Contact Center's AI-based reporting and analytics for global enterprise customers. His initiatives are instrumental in building and launching global digital Contact Center Platforms, which are crucial for US and global enterprises to efficiently manage their mission-critical customer service operations.

Varun's critical contributions help launch products that provide intelligent, actionable, and state-of-the-art AI-based analytics and insights to optimize, manage, and streamline business operations to ensure next-gen customer experiences. These products used by millions of global users directly impact and drive US enterprises' growth, revenue, and productivity, benefiting the US economy and helping it remain competitive in the global market.

More specifically, Varun's innovative product management work on projects across digital platforms has helped create cutting-edge AI-based Reporting and Analytics solutions. These products, designed for global B2B enterprise customers, provide intelligent, actionable, and data-centric insights to streamline their digital Contact Center platforms, optimize customer service operations, and manage millions of daily omnichannel global customer interactions to provide consumer engagement. The products also enable predictive analytics, personalized customer journey mapping, and real-time decision-making, allowing Cisco Webex and B2B enterprises to deliver intelligent digital customer experiences.

Varun's exceptional contributions and expertise in product management, AI, and digitalconsumer platforms not only set new industry standards but also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the US economy. His leadership and vision in product management for AI in the IT sector have ensured his rise to the top.

AI for Public-Sector Programs at Deloitte

Before Cisco, Varun's tenure of over 5 years at Deloitte demonstrates his significant commitment and contributions to using AI and technology for change. He managed and led substantial efforts through product management initiatives that integrated AI in digital platforms to modernize information systems for critical U.S. public-sector programs like Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, and Child Care. These initiatives and Varun's unique expertise have helped deliver quality and affordable healthcare services to millions of Americans and across ~50K+ healthcare providers. The digital platform products have also helped save millions of dollars in operational costs for the U.S. public-sector healthcare programs. Varun's product management and AI expertise has helped improve the eligibility, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency of public-sector healthcare programs.

Insights on AI-Based Products and Digital Platforms

Varun emphasizes the potential of data-driven technologies in changing customer interactions and engagement. According to Varun, AI-based products and digital platforms are no longer a luxury but a necessity in today's competitive market. He highlights the significance of personalization and intuitive user interfaces in enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Varun further states, "AI-based personalized user journeys and advanced data analytics for decision-making are now essential rather than optional in staying competitive in crowded markets."

Finally, as an expert product manager at the very top of his field, Varun has ensured a leadership approach focusing on effective collaboration and communication. Working across diverse global cross-functional teams, Varun is in the top 1% in his field and has a special knack for taking the initiative and leveraging exemplary leadership and management skills to implement and deliver mission-critical product initiatives where everyone does their best work.

Leadership Beyond Work

Varun's impact extends far beyond his professional roles at Cisco and Deloitte. He publishes thought-provoking articles on various platforms like DZone and Mind the Product. These scholarly contributions significantly impact Product Management in AI initiatives and the IT industry as a whole, cementing Varun's position as a leader and innovator in the field.

Varun's passion for nurturing the next generation of tech leaders is evident through his involvement as a startup mentor at the University of Washington. He is recognized as an IEEE Senior Member and DevNetwork Product Advisory Board member for his significant contributions to the field. Varun's knowledge is highly sought after, and he has been asked to speak at multiple events like the UW MSIS GenAI program and ADPListBeMore 2023 Festival. He has also been invited as a leading industry expert and has served as a judge at prestigious industry competitions like the 2023 DEVIES Awards, the 2023 and 2024 Globee Awards, and the 2024 Stevie Awards. These engagements showcase his deep knowledge and understanding of the industry and highlight his commitment to fostering invention and excellence in the tech community.

As the AI industry changes, Varun will shape its trajectory. His groundbreaking contributions to setting new standards and exploring AI's possibilities through product management highlight his commitment to using technology for societal and economic benefits. This makes him a true leader and is why he has risen to the top of his field with exceptional business and technical acumen.

For Varun, product management in AI and the prospects of creating cutting-edge digital platforms is not just a job. "The future of AI is not just about technological advancements; it's about harnessing those advancements to create a better world," Varun reflects.

As we move toward an AI-driven future, the unique expertise and skillset of individuals like Varun serve as a guide, especially for US markets. They are leading us toward a world where technology drives progress and creates lasting positive value.