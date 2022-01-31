The major goal of Welups is to introduce identity through blockchain globally across all industries

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Everything has turned online, especially due to the rise of new technologies like IOT, AI, etc. Along with this, the threat of cybercrimes from hackers and online fraudsters has significantly increased in recent years. With the development of Identity Blockchain technology, fraud techniques and countermeasures to stop attacks can be evolved. Welups is an Identity Blockchain platform that offers identity through blockchain globally across all industries. Therefore, reducing the risk of fraud and scams inside different platforms connected with Welups Blockchain.

Moreover, identity plays an important role for individuals in empowering them to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in a modern society. In addition, blockchain increases trust, security, transparency, and the traceability of information shared across a business network.

According to the statistics, the global population is currently 7.91 billion as of January 2022, with a growth rate of 1 per cent suggesting that number will reach 8 billion by mid-2023. Most of the world's population (57 per cent) now lives in urban areas.

Global Population Overview (Source: Datareportal)

With 4.95 billion Internet users worldwide at the beginning of 2022, the Internet penetration rate has now risen to 62.5 per cent of the world's total population. The number of Internet users grew by 192 million (+4.0 per cent) in the past year. However, COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit research and reporting; actual growth trends may be much higher.

Welups is a unique Decentralized Digital Identity Blockchain project. This platform utilizes Welups blockchain and eKYC IDShare to foster the idea that users will no longer have to worry every time they make a conversation with a stranger online as every identified citizen will be real and unique. Thus, making its users stand unique among the 7.9 billion population.

The major goal of the project is to introduce identity through blockchain globally across all industries. Moreover, the project focuses on reducing the risk of fraud and scams inside different platforms which are connected with Welups Blockchain.

As per stats, there are over 4.5 billion social media users. All these social media users can get Identity through Welups Blockchain, thus ensuring the safety and security of users using social media platforms or other services. As a result, Welups bring a new way to solve the trouble of the modern digital world. Thereby, making its users stand unique among other users.

Welups Blockchain is completely unique from other platforms as it holds Identity Blockchain technology. The platform has its native token WELUPS, a WRC-20-based token and it is fully compatible with TRC-20 and ERC-20.

WELUPS is a cryptocurrency designed to provide both banks and payment processors with a secure method for making cross-border payments. According to CoinMarketCap, the WELUPS price trades at $0.00134. As per data from Welscan.io, there are 8.98 billion WELUPS in circulation, at the press time.

WELUPS Price Chart (Source:CoinMarketCap)

On the whole, WELUPS has been listed on major digital asset exchange platforms, like LBank and XT.com. The coin will be listed on cryptocurrency exchanges such as Hoo, Digifinex, Latoken, Indoex, and many more, within the next few days.

Furthermore, millions of Welups' partners will get benefits as they apply with Welups Blockchain solution to their thousands of products and services. With the upcoming partnership and developments within the Welups Blockchain, the price of the coin will reach new heights soon.