While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dominating every conversation today, it has also created unease in a large section of our workforce for 'Fear of Becoming Obsolete' (FOBO). They fear that their jobs will become obsolete as ChatGPT and Chatbots gain traction, as the latter enhances computers' abilities to mimic human language and creativity. This is more prevalent with jobs, which pay less than INR 50,000 per month. So, it begs the question, how can an individual overcome FOBO?

It is a well- known fact that before AI takes your job, someone using AI will take it. To stay relevant in the job market, it is then absolutely essential to adopt AI and automation tools to enhance one's productivity to ensure that his or her job is not rendered obsolete.

Here are some strategies, which will help one stay ahead of the curve and be able to effectively compete and thrive in the fast paced and dynamic world of employment.

1. Continuous learning: Every individual must embrace life-long learning and each day add a new skill-set to up-skill or re-skill to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the advancements in technology in your field.

2. Adaptability: The COVID has taught us all to be super flexible and adaptable. Be open to change and work alongside new Ai tools, which will enhance your productivity.

3. Being Human: Human beings have evolved over centuries of evolution to become a superior race and embracing human emotions like empathy, gratitude, compassion, zeal to strive for the betterment of our fellow human beings will always keep us ahead of the game. This is what distinguishes us from machines.

4. Interdisciplinary skills: Consider developing skills across multiple disciplines and combining them will make one more versatile and valuable to the employers.

5. Problem Solving: It cannot be understated more, that problem solving and our ability to think critically to solve the complex problems around us will make us stay ahead of the machines. The ability to look at the problem through multiple lenses with the human touch is very difficult for Ai to replicate.

6. Networking: As captioned by Harvey Mackay 'Dig your well, before you are thirsty'. Our ability to make productive connections and build our goodwill will ensure that we are aware of new opportunities and collaborate to secure new positions.

7. Entrepreneurial Mind-set: This is critical for developing a growth mind-set and an ability to identify new opportunities by creating innovative solutions to problems.

8. Embrace AI as a Tool: Make sure that we develop our learning of the new AI tools and platforms, which will help us augment our work and productivity.

The jobs that are left brain-oriented can be taken up by machines in the future. But that's not the big story. Newer jobs require that people either know how to use technology or how to build it. The future of work is a combination of humans with the abilities described above working alongside machines. Our ability to embrace these new technologies will enable us to achieve superhuman capabilities. The big story is humans and computers are doing things that have never been done before. That's what will create the new super heroes – the future super minds.