Quantum Physicist Launches a Pioneering Pharma Research Venture

QuanMol Tech has developed a data-driven, physics-informed AI technology to solve challenges in the pharma industry. Its highly accurate simulations and reliable model interpretation capabilities address the urgent needs of an industry well-known for its dependence on heavy R&D burden.

Major investors are thrilled by the seemingly infinite applications of QuanMol's technology. Co-founder Xudong Lv is excited to address the challenges of managing this brand-new technology concept. Lv is an accomplished researcher with deep expertise in quantum physics. He has published extensively on the interactions between molecules, atoms, and light from a physical perspective, which forms one of the scientific foundations of QuanMol.

Lv, who studied physics and economics at the elite Peking University in China, believes in the power of technology to change the world. He believes a product's success is gauged by how effectively it serves industry and that what makes QuanMol most compelling, is how it helps chemists to shorten research cycles and boost effectiveness of pharmaceutical drugs.

With a PhD from UC Berkeley where he worked with Alex Pines, the world's most renowned scientist in magnetic resonance, Lv is a top-tier scholar. His research uses fundamental quantum mechanics to manipulate atoms and molecules. He has developed novel quantum technologies impacting lives. For example, Lv invented an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) technique that increased sensitivity 1000-fold, making high precision tumor imaging and early diagnosis possible.

He has published in top scientific journals like Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and many media outlets, such as MIT Technology Review, have published his works.

Lv is responsible for QuanMol's strategic goals that include technology and product planning, business development and fundraising. He possesses significant business expertise that complements his prowess as a technology researcher. He was recognized as one of top 100 technology experts in the 2022 Global Outstanding Chinese Power 100, a prestigious ranking that also included founders of companies such as TikTok, Zoom, Agora, and Databricks. He was also selected as the 2022 All America Chinese Youth Federation Top 30 under 30.

Owing to his leadership position at entrepreneurial organizations and experience in start-up investing as a partner of Taihill Venture, he successfully closed a $3M funding round for QuanMol recently. Recognizing the immense commercial value of its innovative technology, additional prominent Silicon Valley investors have been keen to fund QuanMol, already pledging millions for the next round.