Using advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, companies are setting new standards for HVAC efficiency and enhancing sustainable cooling techniques.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions grows, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize system performance and reduce environmental impact.

Using advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, these companies are setting new standards for HVAC efficiency and enhancing sustainable cooling techniques.

One company that stands out in this field is Monaire, an HVAC and refrigeration management service provider that has developed an advanced AI-powered platform to enhance the efficiency of existing HVAC systems.

Founded by Rahul Subramany, a leading expert in AI sensor technology and Nishant Kanapilly, an HVAC industry veteran, Monaire's unique perspective combines advanced AI algorithms with wireless sensors and a network of skilled technicians to continuously monitor and optimize HVAC performance.

"Our AI-driven solution is designed to retrofit existing HVAC systems, making it accessible and affordable for a wide range of buildings, including small and medium-sized commercial properties," explains Subramany.

Rising global temperatures have caused a surge in demand for cooling systems, significantly exacerbating HVAC systems' environmental impact. A recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) states that HVAC systems contribute to a staggering 15% of global carbon dioxide emissions, with an additional 10% due to refrigeration failures or lack of refrigeration during food transport and storage.

AI-Driven Optimization

To address these pressing environmental challenges, Subramany has focused his research on using AI to optimize HVAC systems. His prowess in this field is evident from his extensive research and patents dedicated to the industry.

In 2018, he was granted a U.S. patent for his work on comfortable and energy-efficient HVAC system control, showcasing his commitment to developing energy-efficient HVAC control systems.

It describes a method for controlling an HVAC system to maintain a comfortable environment while minimizing energy consumption. The method uses a combination of temperature, humidity, and occupancy sensors and predictive algorithms.

Furthermore, Subramany's 2015 research highlights his focus on improving energy efficiency in commercial buildings through better HVAC zone control systems. The paper presents a scalable and distributed outlook for controlling HVAC systems in under-actuated zones with fewer control inputs than the number of zones.

The proposed algorithm achieved 29-80% energy savings in experimental results across five rooms without compromising occupant comfort.

"The algorithms we developed at our test beds proved that HVAC systems can indeed be optimized via sophisticated algorithms," Subramany recalls. "However, 10 years later, very little of this theory has made its way into real-world solutions. I started Monaire to help change this."

A Holistic Perspective on Efficiency

While AI is a crucial component of Monaire's solution, the company takes a holistic viewpoint that combines inventive technology with human proficiency. Mechanical systems like HVAC and Refrigeration require human intervention for continued operation and maintenance.

Subramany emphasizes the importance of this synergy, stating, "We work with vetted, curated technicians from partner contractors. They are empowered with AI insights, and our apps enhance their workflows, certifying seamless collaboration between technology and human proficiency."

This integration of AI and skilled technicians sets Monaire apart, enabling the company to achieve significant efficiency improvements. Subramany cites impressive figures, including a 30% reduction in HVAC energy and repair costs and a staggering 75% or more reduction in downtime and food waste for their clients.

Subramany's work also extends to understanding the human aspect of energy efficiency. His 2015 research explored how individuals' values and norms influence their responses to energy-efficiency initiatives. This research underscores the importance of considering the human element when implementing sustainable solutions.

Setting New Industry Standards

Monaire's AI-driven platform optimizes HVAC system performance by continuously monitoring and adjusting system parameters, guaranteeing peak efficiency, reduced energy waste, and minimized environmental impact.

"We're not just talking about incremental improvements," Subramany asserts. "Our solution represents a paradigm shift in how we approach HVAC efficiency with AI to unlock new levels of performance and sustainability."

Since launching in March 2023, the company has served over 150 locations in Wisconsin, generating more than $1M in annual revenue. Monaire's success is evident in the over 150 million data points analyzed, over $1.5 million in repair savings, and over 2.5 million pounds of CO2e saved.

A Sustainable Future, One Building at a Time

With climate change and energy efficiency among the most critical global concerns, Monaire's attitude is paving the way for a future where buildings can contribute to a more sustainable built environment without compromising comfort or operational efficiency.

As the world urgently needs to reduce its carbon footprint, the work of companies like Monaire and minds like Subramany's reminds us that transformative change often begins with the smallest of steps. In this case, it begins by revolutionizing how to manage the systems that keep buildings comfortable and habitable.

Through his research, patents, and leadership at Monaire, Subramany is setting new standards for HVAC efficiency and demonstrating the immense potential of AI in creating a more sustainable future for the built environment.