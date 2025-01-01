2am VC
WiseLife and Linkrunner Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
2am VC Launches Fund II to Fuel India's Next Wave of Startups
The fund will back up to 30 Indian startups, primarily at the pre-seed to seed stage, across consumer tech, fintech, food & beverage, AI, and global SaaS.
Fibr Secures USD 1.8 Mn Funding Led by Accel to Enhance AI Personalisation Platform
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its AI personalization platform, grow its clientele, and hire engineers, product marketers, salespeople, and go-to-market (GTM) specialists.
Fashion Startup NEWME Secures USD 18 Mn Series A Funding Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its omnichannel presence, establish offline stores, enhance supply chain efficiency, and invest in innovation and talent in fashion-tech.