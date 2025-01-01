2am VC

News and Trends

WiseLife and Linkrunner Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

2am VC Launches Fund II to Fuel India's Next Wave of Startups

The fund will back up to 30 Indian startups, primarily at the pre-seed to seed stage, across consumer tech, fintech, food & beverage, AI, and global SaaS.

News and Trends

Fibr Secures USD 1.8 Mn Funding Led by Accel to Enhance AI Personalisation Platform

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its AI personalization platform, grow its clientele, and hire engineers, product marketers, salespeople, and go-to-market (GTM) specialists.

News and Trends

Fashion Startup NEWME Secures USD 18 Mn Series A Funding Led by Accel

The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its omnichannel presence, establish offline stores, enhance supply chain efficiency, and invest in innovation and talent in fashion-tech.