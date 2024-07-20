Get All Access for $5/mo

Fibr Secures USD 1.8 Mn Funding Led by Accel to Enhance AI Personalisation Platform The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its AI personalization platform, grow its clientele, and hire engineers, product marketers, salespeople, and go-to-market (GTM) specialists.

[L-R] Ankur Goyal & Pritam Roy, Co-founders, Fibr

Fibr, an artificial intelligence-powered personalisation platform, announced that it has secured USD 1.8 million in funding led by Accel, along with participation from 2am VC and CRED founder Kunal Shah.

In February 2023, the platform raised USD 2 million in a seed round.

The raised money will be used to improve its AI personalization platform, grow its clientele, and hire engineers, product marketers, salespeople, and go-to-market (GTM) specialists.

Partner at Accel Prayank Swaroop said, "We're thrilled to support their vision of an AI-powered personalisation hub that empowers marketeers with greater efficiency and control to deliver superior results."

Founded in 2023 by Ankur Goyal and Pritam Roy, Fibr helps marketers reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC) and improve conversion rates. Its flagship offering, 'Pilot', helps brands create personalised landing pages for ads, emails, and SMSes.

The Bengaluru-based company provides lead generation services to clients in sectors such as insurance, broadband, home improvement, and consumer services. Currently, it targets markets in the US, Canada, and India, with plans to expand into Europe.

Fibr is developing the beta version of its second product, Blocks, designed to help marketers scale content across various formats. This innovative tool can convert a high-performing Facebook ad into a blog post, Google ad, or social media post, aiming to enhance marketing efficiency and reach.
